Rebeca Andrade leads and goes to the final in the World Cup in Paris | artistic gymnastics

Rebeca Andrade showed that she is in great shape with an eye on the Liverpool World Cup at the end of October. This Saturday, the Olympic champion gave a show in the qualifiers of the Paris stage of the World Cup. On the same stage as the 2024 Olympics, the 23-year-old gymnast led the way with uneven bars with 14,600 points, the highest score of any women’s competition to date. Brazil also advanced to Sunday’s finals with Yuri Guimarães (3rd place on floor), Lorrane Oliveira (4th place on bars) and Caio Souza (7th place on rings).

Also this Saturday, Flávia Saraiva is looking for a spot in the beam and floor decision. Arthur Nory tries to rank on the pull-up bar. Caio (jumping, parallel bars and pull-ups), Yuri (jumping and parallel bars) and Lorrane (beam) return to the Olympic stage for more places in the finals. Olympic champion of rings, Arthur Zanetti was spared from the World Cup in Paris for having flu-like symptoms.

Rebecca’s show

Current vice-champion of the bars, Rebeca Andrade made a well-placed series and for the first time this year she executed all the movements connections, which earned her difficulty points (6.2). She also had the highest performance rating on the device even with a small step-out: 8,400 points. With a total of 14,600 points, Rebeca was seven tenths better than the second place, the Belgian Lisa Vaelen, a big difference in artistic gymnastics.

1 of 1 Rebeca Andrade — Photo: Ricardo Bufolin/CBG Rebeca Andrade — Photo: Ricardo Bufolin/CBG

Olympic and world jumping champion, Rebeca was also registered in her main apparatus, but the technical commission of Brazil chose to keep the gymnast with an eye on the Liverpool World Cup, the first qualifying competition for the Paris Olympics.

In the bar final, Rebeca will be joined by Lorrane Oliveira. A member of the Rio 2016 Olympic team, the gymnast also passed the device well and scored 13,600 points (5.6 difficulty) to advance to fourth position.

Yuri and Caio also advance

All Brazilians who competed in the morning in the qualifiers got places in the finals. Youngest in the group, Yuri Guimarães hit his solo series and was in third position with 14,250 points (5.9 difficulty).