Record gives shocking order about gay kiss in A Fazenda 2022

THE record surprised his audience by ignoring a gay kiss given in The Farm 2022. Yesterday afternoon (22), Tati Zaqui and Kerline Cardoso questioned whether or not the station aired a gay kiss, but did not make it clear what moment they were talking about.

It all happened in a conversation in the tree house. The funk girl said: “She just wants to use me, see Brazil?”. Then Ker asked if the network would give a gay kiss in the live edition. The two friends then concluded that the production would only show if it was a straight kiss.

It is worth remembering that, during the first party of the season, Deolane even said that Tati and Kerline would stay inside the house.

“They will catch each other, before coming here, I already knew everything”, commented the famous to Pétala Barreiros. The lawyer hinted that the players agreed to go to Record’s confinement.

Netizens detonate Record’s attitude because of A Fazenda 2022

In the comments of an Instagram post that shared the video of the celebrities, several people spoke about the decision of Bishop Edir Macedo’s broadcaster.

“The shepherd forgot to pass”, commented one person. “The Bishop just choked on water”mocked another. “The gay kissing the girls, all to show up!”declared a third netizen about the moment.

