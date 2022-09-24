Recording has a dispute between Bruno and Rico because of Sonia Abrão

The return of the painting A Fazenda – Nova Chance at Hora do Faro led to a big fight during the recording with Bruno Tálamo, 1st eliminated from the reality show, held this Friday afternoon (23/9). The reporter and former member of A Tarde É Sua, was irritated by the opinions of Rico Melquiades about his former employer, Sonia Abrão. The moment recorded by the LeoDias column was marked by a lot of tension, with exchanges of insults and finger in the face.

It all started when Rico Melquiades asked Bruno about what was more difficult, participating in the Farm or living with the presenter of RedeTV!, with whom he worked over the last nine years. Tempers instantly flared and an argument lasted for almost 10 minutes without anyone being able to stop them.

Bruno Thalamo (Disclosure) Bruno Thalamo Bruno Tálamo is a reporter, is 33 years old and was born in São Paulo. Antonio Chahestian/Record TV Advertising from partner Metrópoles 1 bruno thalamo the farm Bruno ThalamoPhoto: Record/Playback Bruno Thalamo Bruno Tálamo in A Fazenda 14reproduction Metrópoles 2 partner advertising Bruno Thalamo Bruno ThalamoDisclosure Sonia Abrão talks about the entry of her reporter, Bruno Tálamo, in A Fazenda 14 Sonia Abrão talks about the entry of her reporter, Bruno Tálamo, in A Fazenda 14RedeTV!/Playback 0

At one point Rico Melquiades said in all the letters that he hates Sonia Abrão because she detonated him during her season of A Fazenda. Bruno then lost his temper and asked his former boss for respect. “Everything I have, I owe her,” the reporter replied.

The mood took a turn for the worse when Bruno was called a “national mockery” by Rico after he asked for proof that he was on Gossip Wheel talking bad about him. Bruno explained that it was the bench of the program who did not support Rico in the attraction, but that he did. “I never said an ‘a’ on television about you. Our program didn’t even comment on the Farm you participated in”, rejected Bruno.

Stay in!

To stay on top of everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we are also on Telegram! Click here and receive all the news and exclusive content first hand.

Have you read all the notes and reports in the column today? Click here.