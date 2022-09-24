Rival fans do not ‘swallow’ congratulations from Arrascaeta and Everton Ribeiro to Cruzeiro

Cruzeiro’s access to Serie A was one of the most talked about topics in recent days. Several football teams and personalities congratulated the celestial team on the return. But not everyone took the situation ‘sportsily’: on social media, Arrascaeta and Everton Ribeiro were even questioned by Flamengo fans.

Former Cruzeiro players, the two posted congratulations to the celestial team for the mathematical confirmation of access, after Raposa’s 3-0 victory over Vasco, in Mineirão.

The Uruguayan Arrascaeta was more succinct: “Congratulations to Cruzeiro for his return to the elite of Brazilian football”, he posted. Everton Ribeiro wrote “Cruzeiro, Cruzeiro, dear! Welcome back! Congratulations”.

What was to be understood only as a gesture of politeness and kindness on the part of the players ended up not being well understood by some Flamengo fans, who show the most varied reactions in the posts of Arrascaeta and Everton Ribeiro.

“Why am I jealous”, “I don’t understand well”, “Am I disturbing the couple?”, questioned some netizens, clearly dissatisfied with the positioning of the two players.

Others, however, preferred to take the situation to the side of ‘irony’: “Time for the ex’s law”, “Next year you score on them”, “As a gift, put 3 goals on them next year”, they posted.

Everton Ribeiro defended Cruzeiro in 2013 and 2014, being a fundamental piece for the conquest of the Brazilian championship in those years.

Arrascaeta played for Raposa from 2015 to 2018, having won the Copa do Brasil twice.