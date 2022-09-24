‘Riverdale’ actor sentenced to life in Canada after confessing to crime

Ryan Grantham was arrested for shooting his mother to death; he also planned an attack on the Canadian prime minister

Playback/Netflix

Ryan Grantham Played Jeffery Augustine on ‘Riverdale’



The actor Ryan Granthamwho was in the cast of “riverdale” and “Diário de Um Banana”, was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his own mother and, for the next 14 years, there is no possibility for the artist’s defense to file a request for parole. The crime took place in March 2020 and the sentence was handed down in the Supreme Court of British Columbia, in Vancouver, Canada, on September 21, according to the report. deadline. Ryan himself turned himself in to police after shooting his mother, Barbara Waite, 64, in the back of the head at the family home. Before that, the plan was different. He recorded a video showing the body and confessing to the murder, but fled with the intention of killing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. He also considered carrying out a mass shooting at a Vancouver university. Ryan wrote about this in a diary that was used as evidence in the case. After giving up on his initial plans, he went to the police station and turned himself in. Ryan was taken into custody and has since been participating in a mental health program at the prison. As an actor, he has been in about 30 productions, with the character Jeffrey Augustine, who appears in the fourth season of “Riverdale”, one of the best known. He also made appearances in “Supernatural”, “iZombie” and “The Imaginary World of Dr. Parnassus”.