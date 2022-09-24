Riverdale actor sentenced to life in prison for killing mother

posted on 09/24/2022 00:44



Canadian actor Ryan Grantham, 24, was sentenced last Wednesday to life in prison for the murder of his mother, Barbara Waite, 64. The crime was committed in 2020 and evidence presented in court revealed brutal details, such as footage he took moments after his death and a plot to then assassinate Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The sentence was handed down by British Columbia Supreme Court Justice Kathleen Ker, who also ruled that the defendant will not be eligible for parole until 14 years from now.

At the trial, unpublished evidence came to light. One of the most serious was the presentation of a video made by him moments after the murder. In the footage, he shows his mother’s body and says he killed her by shooting her in the back of the head while she was playing the piano.

“I shot her in the back of the head. If it was a few minutes later, she would have known it was me,” said the boy. According to the actor, he repositioned the body and left it in a position reminiscent of spiritual rites and spent the next few hours consuming drugs and drinking.

The next day, he got into his car with three guns, ammunition and 12 Molotov cocktails, as well as camping gear and a search of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s residence. One of the actor’s goals was to assassinate the political leader – information obtained from a diary found in the defendant’s bedroom.

Ryan even covered 200 kilometers, but returned to Vancouver, where he lived with his mother, and went to a police station. Upon seeing a policeman, he declared: “I killed my mother”. The artist’s lawyers argued at trial that the actor struggled with anxiety and depression and expressed a desire to kill himself and “harm others” in the months before the crime against his mother.

According to the portal deadline, Ryan has been in prison since 2020, when he confessed to a crime at a Vancouver police station, and has been in a mental health program since his arrest. Now, he is preparing to be transferred to a permanent prison unit for prisoners who have already received a sentence.

Ryan played Jeffrey Augustine in the fourth season of Riverdale, in 2019, a character who starred in a homicide, that of Fred Andrews (Luke Perry), which caused the change in the direction of the series. He was also in Diary of a Wimpy Kid, The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus and episodes of Supernatural and iZombie.