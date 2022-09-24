‘Riverdale’ Actor Who Murdered His Mother Sentenced to Life in Canada | Pop & Art

The 23-year-old pleaded guilty in June to second-degree murder and confessed to planning to kill the country’s prime minister, Justin Trudeau.

According to the New York Times, Grantham will become eligible for parole in 14 years.

The 24-year-old actor shot his mother to death on March 31, 2020. Barbara Waite, 64, was hit in the back of the head while playing the piano indoors.

The next day, Grantham covered his mother’s body with a sheet and left the house with the intention of killing the politician.

The information was revealed on the first day of the actor’s sentencing hearing this week.

Find out who the ‘Riverdale’ actor is who killed his own mother

He also confessed that after his mother’s murder he freaked out, wrote in his diary, recorded a video next to the body, went out to get money, returned home, tested building Molotov cocktails and watched TV for two and a half hours.

The next day, he left home with the aim of claiming another victim: Trudeau. In addition to talking to the police, the actor also wrote the intention in a diary.

Halfway through, however, Grantham changed his mind and turned himself in to the police. He could be sentenced to life in prison. The hearing will resume next week.

2 of 2 Ryan Grantham in a scene from ‘Considering Love and Other Magic’ — Photo: Disclosure Ryan Grantham in a scene from ‘Considering Love and Other Magic’ – Photo: Disclosure

Grantham began acting in television and film at age nine. “Riverdale”, “Supernatural” and “iZombie” are the most outstanding series of the actor’s career.