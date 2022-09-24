Robson Conceição loses to American boxing world title

The Brazilian Robson Conceição lost, this early Saturday morning, to the American Shakur Stevenson, in Newark, New Jersey, United States, by points, after 12 rounds, in a unanimous decision of the judges: 117-109 (two) and 118 to 108.

Robson missed the opportunity to win the super-leg (up to 58,967 kilos), World Organization (WBO) and World Boxing Council (WBC) belts, which had been vacant since Thursday, after Stevenson, then the holder of the titles, abdicated. of achievements, after failing to give the weight limit for the category.

With the defeat, Robson did not fulfill his dream of being the first Brazilian boxer to accumulate the professional world title and the Olympic champion, as he won a gold medal at the Rio 2016 Olympics. He did not join a select group, in which names such as Lennox Lewis, Wladimir Klitschko, Anthony Joshua, Floyd Patterson, Joe Frazier, George Foreman, Cassius Clay (Muhammad Ali, Sugar Ray Leonard and Oscar De La Hoya) stand out.

Robson lost his second world title fight. The first was in September last year, when he was defeated, in a contested decision, by the Mexican Oscar Valdez, also by points.

Robson is 33 years old and has 17 wins (eight knockouts) and two losses, while Stevenson, a silver medalist at the 2016 Rio Olympics, among the bantamweights, has 19 wins, with nine knockouts.