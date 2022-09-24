Robson Conceição loses to American in fight for world boxing title | combat

Olympic champion at Rio-2016, Robson Conceição took to the ring this Friday, in Newark, in the United States, in search of the dreamed world title in super featherweight boxing, but it wasn’t this time. The Brazilian was overtaken by Shakur Stevenson by unanimous decision after 12 rounds and was without the belt, which is now vacant, since the American did not make the weight of the division and lost the titles still in the balance.

Despite the good first round, the Brazilian saw his opponent grow and dominate a good part of the fight, getting to apply a knockdown at the end of the fourth round. Robson still outlined a reaction, but Stevenson held back the momentum of the opponent and regained control of the fight, winning the unanimous decision (117-109, 118-108 and 117-109).

– He held me a lot when I was trying to go inside. But he’s also very different, so it was hard to knock him out. I respect him for taking the fight, but the reason was that he wanted the scholarship. I wanted to fight and he just wanted to grab me – said the American, who reached his 19th professional fight and remains undefeated at Nobre Arte.

Stevenson, who was about 730g above the category limit (59kg), walked out of the fight without his titles from the Organization and the World Boxing Council (WBO and WBC).

The Brazilian, in turn, suffered the second defeat of his career, both in disputes for world titles.

Robson started the fight taking more initiative in the first minutes, in a dispute that started well balanced. The fight started to heat up in the second round, when Stevenson came back more aggressive. Robson also accelerated and both began to fire dangerous blows.

The American attacked well in the third round, connecting his attacks well and taking the lead in the dispute. Robson even retreated in some opportunities and had difficulties in landing his best blows. The referee opened the count for the Brazilian at the end of the fourth round, who fell into a knockdown in the last seconds.

With harder and more precise attacks, Stevenson maintained the dominance in the following stages, complicating the game of Robson, who couldn’t find the best distance to strike, despite his willingness to always attack, even at a disadvantage in speed.

In the ninth round, Stevenson lost a point due to an illegal blow, but he continued to be in danger, despite the Brazilian reacting in the half of the fight onwards and staying alive in the dispute.

The American stopped his opponent’s momentum in the 11th round, containing his rival’s reaction in the duel, taking control of the confrontation again. Despite the encouragements of his trainer, Luiz Dórea, Robson didn’t get the necessary advantage in the last round and the fight ended up going to the judges, with Stevenson taking the victory by unanimous decision (117-109, 118-108 and 117-109).