Royal Family: Prince Harry asks King Charles III and Camilla Parker Bowles has a shocking reaction

That Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship with the Royal Family is not the best is no longer news. Rumors of an uninvited King Charles III and a veto by Queen Elizabeth II, who died aged 96 this month, help support the theory. In recent days, more details of the controversy have come to light. The information is from the real expert Katie Nicholl.

The new controversy reportedly erupted earlier this month when Harry and Meghan took part in a series of visits to charities in the UK and Germany and met with Charles, still a prince. The youngest would have caused shock by asking a mediator to participate in the meeting.

“Harry suggested they use a mediator to try to work things out, which left Charles a little confused and Camilla spitting out her tea“, said Katie, in an interview with Vanity Fair magazine.

PRINCE HARRY’S MEETING WITH HIS FATHER WAS 15 MINUTES

According to Katie, Harry would have proposed an impartial mediator to keep the peace during the meeting, as he sought to reconcile with his father. Camilla would have been against her stepson’s idea. “She told Harry it was ridiculous. They are a family and they would work it out between them“, reports the expert.

Also according to Katie, the meeting would have lasted only 15 minutes and Harry and Meghan would have been late. Even in the face of impasses, Charles and his son would have greeted each other warmly.