Ruivinha cries for fighting with Deolane

The beef with Deolane that happened yesterday, after the roça in “A Fazenda 2022” (TV Record) is still haunting Ruivinha de Marte. Today, moments before the party, the woman cried and confessed to her friends that she “felt stupid” for having gone to talk to the lawyer and, days later, being offended by her.

“Are my fans disappointed in me?”, asked the influencer in tears, while being comforted by Ingrid, Shay and Deborah. “You’re perfect. If you were wrong, you were trying to get it right,” Ingrid said.

“It’s just that I’m feeling stupid for having done this and the person goes there and explains it to me that way”, he said. Ingrid, in turn, asked her friend to “forgive herself”, while Shay said that Ruivinha was actually humble.

Still in doubt, Ruivinha said she was worried about the family’s perception. “My mother must be thinking I’m fake,” she opined. “Don’t keep thinking about it,” asked Ruivinha’s friends.

