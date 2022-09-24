“RuPaul’s Drag Race UK” Season 2 contestant Cherry Valentine dies at 28

This Friday (23), the death of drag queen Cherry Valentinea participant in the second season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK“. According to the family George Ward (artist’s real name), the cause of death was tragic, but they didn’t want to reveal the details to fans.

“It is with the deepest heart and deepest sadness that we inform you that our George – Cherry Valentine – has tragically passed away. This will come as a profound shock to most people and we understand that there is no easy way to announce this.” informed the family of drag queen.

“Like his family, we are still processing his death and our lives will never be the same again. We understand how much he is loved and how many lives he has inspired and touched. All we ask is your patience and your prayers at this time. we love you George“, added the relatives of Cherry Valentine.

Now the presenter of reality RuPaulused social networks to show solidarity with family and friends, mourning the death of the young artist. “Very sad to hear. A shining star and kind person. Cherry Valentine forever in our hearts.” wrote to drag queen on twitter.