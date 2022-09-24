Russia starts annexation referendums for occupied Ukraine regions

Residents of Kherson, Zaporizhia, Donetsk and Lugansk have until Tuesday the 27th to decide the future of cities and the conflict in Eastern Europe.

REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Members of the local electoral commission gather at a polling station ahead of the planned referendum on the accession of the self-proclaimed People’s Republic of Donetsk to Russia, in Donetsk, Ukraine.



THE Russia started the annexation referendums of the occupied regions in Ukraine this Friday, 23, an act considered illegal by Kiev and its western allies who will not recognize the results. Voting started early, around 5 am (2 am GMT) in Kherson, Zaporizhia and Donetsk and Lugansk, Russian news agencies reported, and is expected to last five days. The authorities intend to go door to door for four days to receive the votes. On Tuesday, the 27th, the polling places will open their doors for residents to deposit their ballots. In Moscow it is also possible to vote in the building where the representation of the self-proclaimed region of Donetsk is located. Denis Pushilin, the pro-Russian separatist leader of the Donbass industrial region, said in a Telegram message that “Donbass is Russia”. “The voice of each of you will confirm the truth,” he added. The referendums add to the tension of a week marked by the mobilization of 300,000 reservists announced by the Russian president. Vladimir Putinwho also threatened to use the nuclear arsenal to protect the territory of his country.

These measures are a way to stop Ukraine’s advances, which since early September have recaptured most of the Kharkiv region, a counter-offensive that allowed Kiev to retake hundreds of cities and towns that had been under Russian control for months. For the vice-president of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, “the referendums will completely change the vector of development of Russia for decades. And not just for our country. The geopolitical transformation of the world will be irreversible once the new territories are incorporated into Russia.” A hypothetical integration of the four regions with Russia, which analysts consider a certain thing, would imply that Moscow, following its doctrine, could use its atomic weapons to defend them against the counteroffensive initiated by Ukraine in the east and south of the country. “We cannot let President Putin get away with it,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a UN Security Council meeting, accusing the Russian of “throwing fuel on the fire”.

The referendums recall the consultation organized in 2014 on the Crimean peninsula, annexed to Russia after a vote considered fraudulent by the Western powers. In the Donetsk and Lugansk regions, recognized as independent nations by Moscow shortly before the February 24 invasion, residents must respond whether they support entry into Russia. In Kherson and Zaporizhia in the south, the ballots include the question: “Are you in favor of secession from Ukraine, the formation of an independent state and its joining the Russian Federation as a member of the Russian Federation?” the ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky called the referendums a “farce” and thanked Western allies who condemned “another Russian lie”. If the annexation takes place, it will represent a serious escalation in the conflict, particularly after Putin said he would protect Russian territory with “all means”. The former president and current number two of the country’s Security Council, Dmitri Medvedev, stressed that this means the use of “strategic nuclear weapons”.

*With information from AFP