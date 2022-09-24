Russian protesters decide between front and prison: ‘Either sign subpoena or stay in prison for ten years’ – News

In Moscow, Mikhail Suetin expected to be detained at a demonstration against the sending of thousands of reservists to Ukraine. However, he did not foresee that he would be given a mobilization order to go to the war front.

Hours after Vladimir Putin announced, last Wednesday (21), the mobilization of 300,000 men and women, Mikhail, a 29-year-old musician, went to protest on Arbat Avenue. Like 1,300 other people across the country, he was detained.

“I expected the usual procedures: the prison, the police station, the court”, says the young man, interviewed by phone on Thursday (22) by AFP. “But to say to me: ‘Tomorrow you will go to war’, (…) that was a surprise”, affirmed the musician.





According to the independent specialist NGO OVD-Info, Suetin is not the only protester who received a mobilization order at the police station after being detained. Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov told reporters there was nothing “illegal” about it.

Suetin says that, after his arrest, the police took him to a room and wanted him to sign a subpoena to go to an army mobilization center.

“Either sign this or spend ten years in prison,” detailed the opponent of the Russian offensive against Ukraine, launched on February 24.

Last Tuesday (20), on the eve of the mobilization, Parliament voted harsh prison sentences for deserters and anyone who refused to join the Army. However, the text has not yet entered into force.





Suetin refused to sign the summons on the advice of his lawyer and was released on Thursday morning (22).

However, the police warned that Russia’s powerful Investigative Committee, in charge of the most important criminal investigations, would be informed of the rejection, which would bring it “big problems”.





“Unfortunately, I signed”





Andrei, who turned 19 last week, also attended the Wednesday demonstrations in Moscow. He was arrested and received the same summons for the mobilization.

Unlike Suetin, the teenager signed the document under “threat”, of which AFP had access to a digital copy.

“Clearly, I couldn’t escape. I looked around and decided I couldn’t resist,” he told the news agency by phone. “Unfortunately, I signed,” he said.

Andrei has just started his studies at the University. Despite the Kremlin and Defense Minister Serguei Shoigou having assured that no students would be drafted and that Russian forces would favor reservists with specific skills or military experience, the young man was still subpoenaed.

“But, as they say here, Russia is a country where the expansion of the possible is infinite,” he noted bitterly.

Andrei, who is still looking for a lawyer, ended up deciding not to go to the mobilization center at the scheduled time, Thursday, at 10 am, despite not knowing what the consequences will be.

“I didn’t say anything to my parents, because they will worry,” he explains. “I’ll tell you when I have a clearer idea of ​​what’s going to happen to me,” the boy added.



