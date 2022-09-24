Santos evaluates the first contact with Bielsa as positive | saints

Santos assesses that the first contacts with Marcelo Bielsa, the club’s target to replace the fired Lisca, were positive. The parties did not speak again on Friday, but promised to speak soon to seek an agreement. This should happen in the next few days.

President Andres Rueda, who accumulates the role of football executive, is in charge of negotiations with Bielsa. The coach, very different from the usual, does not have a manager: he is the one who negotiates with Peixe.

Bielsa did not make any demands that were deemed impossible by the club. There is an expectation that he will want to be responsible for the entire football department and ask for greater investment in hiring players.

1 of 2 Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds — Photo: Getty Images Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds — Photo: Getty Images

Santos, who have not had success with any executive in recent years, do not see many obstacles in the possibility of Bielsa leading the most important department of the club. With experience, the coach, in the eyes of the managers, can be better than his predecessors.

For now, talks between Santos and Bielsa are still at an early stage. The parties did not discuss financial issues, for example, and contract time.

The expectation, after the first contacts, is that the “flirtation” will turn into negotiation in the coming days.

Bielsa is free on the market after leaving England’s Leeds United, the club he led for four seasons. Before that, he spent six years with the Argentina national team, from 1999 to 2004.

He also worked at Lille and Olympique de Marseille, in France; in Lazio, from Italy; in the Atlas and América, from Mexico; at Atletico Bilbao, in Spain; at Newell’s Old Boys and at Vélez Sarsfield, from Argentina; and in the Chilean national team.

