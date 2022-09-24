Santos studies the hiring of coach Marcelo Bielsa for 2023

Santos is studying the hiring of coach Marcelo Bielsa. President Andres Rueda contacted the Argentine by phone to find out about the possibility of having the commander from 2023 onwards. The information was initially released by the ge and confirmed by Sports Gazette.

Bielsa has been without a club since the end of February this year, when he left England’s Leeds United. The experienced coach spent four seasons with the English team and was responsible for bringing the Whites back to the Premier League after 16 years.

Conversations are at an early stage. Santos’ idea is to bring the Argentine to the next season. With that, the interim Orlando Ribeiro would remain directing the main team of Peixe until the end of the year.

Marcelo Bielsa is 67 years old and started his career as a coach at Newell’s Old Boys, in Argentina. He then went through Atlas-MEX, América-MEX, Vélez, Athletic Bilbao, Olympique de Marseille, Lazio, Lille and Leeds United. He still adds passages for the Argentine and Chilean national teams.

On his resume, El Loco, as he is nicknamed, collected a gold medal at the 2004 Olympic Games, an English second division title and two Argentine championships.

Santos has been without a coach since September 12, when Lisca left the club after eight games in charge. Since then, the board has considered the names of Sebastián Beccacece and Vanderlei Luxemburgo.

The Argentine was not interested in the possibility of taking over Alvinegro Praiano at this time. Luxemburg was vetoed by the Management Committee. The former player’s idea was to take over as technical director until the end of this year, that is, with the power to command on and off the field. As of 2023, he would only assume the position of manager. The proposal, however, did not please.

With Orlando Ribeiro in charge, therefore, Peixe returns to the field next Tuesday, when he receives Athletico-PR, for the 28th round of the Brazilian Championship. The ball rolls on the lawn of Vila Belmiro from 21:00 (Brasília time).

