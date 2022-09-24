São Paulo squad: Ceni should have full team against Avaí | Sao Paulo

Coach Rogério Ceni, from São Paulo, should have his 11 main players lined up against Avaí, on Sunday, at 8 pm, at Morumbi, for the 28th round of the Brazilian Championship.

With no suspension absenteeism, Ceni will likely climb to full strength in this match, the last before heading to Argentina for the Copa Sudamericana final on October 1 against Ecuador’s Independiente Del Valle.

São Paulo can start the game against Avaí with Felipe Alves, Igor Vinicius, Diego Costa, Léo and Reinaldo; Pablo Maia, Rodrigo Nestor, Alisson and Patrick; Luciano and Calleri.

Ferraresi is the only absentee, called up by the Venezuelan national team. Besides him, Ceni will not have Arboleda, Caio, Gabriel Neves, Moreira and Nikão, all injured – none of them will be recovered in time to play the South American final.

This Friday, Ceni commanded technical training for building plays and finishing. Then an 11 against 11 activity.

The São Paulo players do one more training session, this Saturday, before facing Avaí.

Tricolor is in 13th place in the Brazilian Championship, with 34 points, six more than Avaí, which occupies the 17th position.

