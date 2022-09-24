Scientists create vision test capable of detecting early signs of autism in children – News

Researchers at Washington State University have found that measuring the way the pupils of the eyes change when exposed to light can be an effective tool for detecting autism in children, particularly those up to two years old.

The study’s first author, Georgina Lynch, says getting the disorder early is essential as it affects children’s communication and social interaction.

“We know that when we intervene between the ages of 18 and 24 months, it has a long-term impact on outcomes. Intervening during this critical window can be the difference between a child acquiring verbal speech and remaining nonverbal. However, after 20 years of trying, we still haven’t changed the median age at diagnosis here in the US, which is four years,” explains Lynch.

The technique, based on previous studies and known as pupillary light reflex, aims to change this situation and enable a portable technology capable of quickly and easily tracking autism in children.





The study tested 36 children aged six to 17 years diagnosed with autism, and a group of 24 children with no signs of the disorder and typically developing. Using a portable monocular pupillometer – capable of measuring one eye at a time – the scientists tested the pupillary reflexes of the two groups.

The results showed that, compared to typical children, the group with autism had significant differences in the time it took for the pupil to constrict in response to light, and they also took longer to return to their original size after light was removed.

The data was a finding, as the researchers knew that, commonly, “there is no significant difference between the eyes in terms of pupil response in autism, as opposed to head trauma or concussion, where it is common to see unequal pupil sizes.”

Lynch explains that “this system [de dilatação da pupila] it is modulated in the brain by cranial nerves rooted in the brainstem, and adjacent cranial nerves affect its ability to acquire speech and language. The pupillary light reflex tests the integrity of this system, so it seemed logical to try this very simple, non-invasive measure to determine if there were differences between typical development and autism.”

In view of the positive results, the information will, possibly, be inserted into the children’s screening processes, and the device will serve as a basis for health professionals to decide whether or not to refer the child for a more detailed assessment of the disorder. Thus, it will allow these professionals to perform a quick and objective screening, with more precision and speed of diagnosis.

The study’s first author is already preparing to apply for premarket approval from the Food and Drug Administration – a federal agency of the US Department of Health and Human Services – for the device.



Autism may be related to speech delay in children



