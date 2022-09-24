Secret positions: MP discovers another R$ 22 million in cash withdrawals

The evolution coincides with the approach of this year’s election, in which the governor of Rio, Cláudio Castro (PL), is running to remain in office.

247 – A new batch of data from Banco Bradesco sent to the MP-RJ (Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro) reveals that employees with secret positions at the Ceperj Foundation withdrew R$ 22 million in cash between September and December last year. The information is from the UOL portal.

The amount is added to the withdrawals of R$ 226.4 million already known for the period from January to July this year. Altogether, cash withdrawals reach R$ 248.4 million — the amount equivalent to 91% of the total paid to Ceperj employees since September last year.

The new data proves an upward curve in payments. In September 2021, when projects without transparency began to gain momentum, only BRL 1 million was spent. In December, the value reached R$ 13 million. In July, it reached R$ 72 million.

In the last four months of last year, 11,674 people were hired in secret positions by Ceperj. The number jumped to 27,665 between January and July this year. Altogether, between cash withdrawals and current account deposits, the contractors received R$ 272.6 million.

The evolution coincides with the approach of this year’s election, in which the governor of Rio, Cláudio Castro (PL), is running to remain in office. As the report showed, there are suspicions that the signings were used for political purposes. The MPE (Public Electoral Ministry) investigates these signs both at Ceperj and at Uerj (University of the State of Rio de Janeiro).

