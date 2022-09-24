see 7 damages of STRESS to health

O stress is one of the main villains of the body and linked to many diseases. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), stress is considered the “20th century disease” and has affected more and more people.

WHAT ARE THE STRESS SYMPTOMS?

Between the most common symptoms of a stress disorderthey are headachesleep disturbances, difficulty concentrating, explosive temper, upset stomach, job dissatisfaction, depression and anxiety.

“Practicing meditation, doing physical exercises or doing pleasurable activities such as reading and cooking are excellent ways to break the busy routine and modulate stress“, recommends the plastic surgeon Beatriz Lassancemember of the Brazilian Society of Plastic Surgery.

These precautions are important because, despite the stress help to deal with dangers and crises, high levels of it for long periods of time can generate reactions that, if not controlled, seriously harm the health of the organism.

WHAT CAN EXCESS STRESS CAUSE?



“O chronic stress leads to the impairment of the proper functioning of a series of vital organs due to the hormonal imbalance caused mainly by the imbalance in the levels of cortisol, a hormone secreted by the adrenal glands located on each kidney”, explains the nephrologist. Caroline Reigadaspecialist in intensive care by the Brazilian Intensive Medicine Association and also a specialist in internal/clinical medicine.

Below, a team of experts lists the top 7 negative health consequences of stress. Check out:

IS IT POSSIBLE TO INFARCT BY STRESS?

In addition to impacting peripheral circulation, the release of hormones caused by stress it still leads to structural cell damage that can impair the proper functioning of the heart.

“Stress favors the elevation of blood pressure, the acceleration of the heart rate and the increase in the levels of fats and sugar in the blood, thus contributing to the emergence of hypertension, diabetes and cardiovascular diseases”, says the nephrologist. Caroline Reigada.

Every two minutes, a Brazilian dies of a stroke (cerebrovascular accident) or heart attack, and the main cause for these outcomes is high blood pressure, a scenario that becomes even more serious because less than 30% of Brazilians have their blood pressure under control.

STRESS: WHAT DOES THE SKIN LOOK LIKE OF THOSE WHO HAVE ANXIETY?



Stress is a great enemy of skin health, favoring the early appearance of wrinkles and sagging. “Cortisol is related to the potentiation of the persistent inflammatory state of the skin tissue, which reduces the lifespan and activity of cells. And that contributes to accelerated aging.” Monica Aribieffective member of the Brazilian Society of Dermatology, of the Brazilian Society of Dermatological Surgery and International Fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology.

THE acne is another condition that is related to stress. “Cortisol stimulates androgen hormones and triggers the sebaceous glands, increasing the production of oil with consequent clogging of pores and the appearance of blackheads and pimples. In addition, low immunity and excess keratin associated with stress favor the proliferation of acne-related bacteria”, explains the dermatologist. Paola Pomerantzeffmember of the Brazilian Society of Dermatology (SBD).

Another skin disease associated with stress is rosacea. “Rosacea has a vascular inflammatory component, with redness, local swelling, stinging and burning sensation and sterile pustules. This phenomenon is related to situations such as changes in temperature or stress”, highlights the doctor Claudia Merlospecialist in cosmetology by the BWS Institute.

And not only the skin, but the hair is also harmed by stress. “High levels of cortisol can lead to an inflammatory condition that prevents hair growth and is involved in the hair loss and graying process”, emphasizes dermatologist Jaqueline Zmijevski, from the Brazilian Society of Dermatology (SBD) and fellow in trichology by the Associação Brasileira de Dermatologia (SBD) Brazilian Physician (AMB).

WATCH THE INTERVIEW ABOUT ANXIETY, STRESS AND EMOTIONS BELOW

STRESS: WHAT HOLDS INFERTILITY? WHY DOES ANXIETY MAKE IT HARD TO GET PREGNANT?



Stress modulation is essential to ensure the fertility. “High levels of stress can make the chances of a couple getting pregnant lower. This is because stress causes physiological processes that can interfere with the production of important reproductive hormones, in addition to, in men, favoring the emergence of inflammatory proteins that impair sperm quality “, explains doctor Rodrigo Rosa, a specialist in human reproduction and clinical director of the Mater Prime clinic, in São Paulo.

STRESS: WHAT ARE THE SYMPTOMS OF POOR BLOOD CIRCULATION?

Stress impairs circulation, causing a series of damage throughout the body. “When we are under stress, our blood flow decreases due to the release of hormones such as cortisol and adrenaline,” explains vascular surgeon Aline Lamaita, a member of the Brazilian Society of Angiology and Vascular Surgery.

She stresses that any reduction in blood circulation means that bodily functions can be impaired, leading to the emergence of a series of symptomssuch as coldness or numbness in the hands and feet, due to insufficient blood reaching the limbs, bluish or purplish tone in the legs, especially in people with fair skin, dryness of the skin, breakage of nails and hair loss, in addition to slower healing of wounds and scrapes in people with diabetes.

“Thereinflammation generated by cortisol it can also cause blood vessels to suffer injuries that can reduce the caliber of veins and arteries, thus increasing the risk of hypertension and thrombosis“, adds Aline.

DEPRESSION, ANXIETY AND STRESS: WATCH THIS INTERVIEW ABOUT MENTAL HEALTH CARE

WHAT DOES STRESS CAUSE TO THE KIDNEYS?



Another vital organ severely affected by stress is the kidney. “Chronic stress conditions cause phosphate excretion at non-standard levels, which impairs kidney function, in addition to leading to muscle weakness and changes in bone composition”, says the nephrologist. Caroline Reigada.

“Furthermore, as the body’s blood-filtering units, kidneys are impacted by problems with blood vessels and circulation. In this way, high blood pressure and high blood sugar caused by stress can put a strain on the kidneys,” highlights the nephrologist.

She even says that patients with hypertension and diabetes are at increased risk of kidney disease. The doctor also warns that the body’s reactions to stress are even more dangerous for those who already suffer from kidney and cardiovascular diseases.

WHY IS STRESS FATTENING? HOW DOES ANXIETY AFFECT METABOLISM?

high stress can generate a series of changes in metabolism, including favoring the weight gain.

“Emotional appetite is one of the responses to stress, as the Cortisol increases the desire for a high-energy diet. In addition, stress hormones also stimulate the formation of fat cells, which store fat”, explains the nutritionist. Marcella Garcezdirector and professor at the Brazilian Association of Nutrology (Abran).

She further states that stressful periods also harm weight loss. “The body knows it’s in a stressed position and it’s not going to lead to weight loss like it would under normal conditions,” he points out.

WHAT CAN STRESS CAUSE TO THE TEETH?



Stress can also directly affect oral health. “The pro-inflammatory effect triggered by substances produced by the body in times of stress, such as hydrocortisonecortisol and adrenaline, favor the emergence of periodontal diseases”, explains the dentist Hugo LewgoyPhD in Dentistry from the University of São Paulo (USP).

“In addition, when we are stressed, we increase the practice of negative habits, such as poor oral hygiene, which, added to the vulnerability of the organism, can favor the emergence of cavities, gingivitis and halitosis“, alert.