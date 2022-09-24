see breakfast foods that help you lose weight

Credit: Steve Buissinne/Pixabay

Breakfast: the first step to getting your body in shape and starting the day with energy (Credit: Steve Buissinne/Pixabay)




To help us with the tips, we count on nutritionist Thaisa Leal, who has a Youtube channel and two e-books on healthy eating, and nutritionist Simone Rodrigues, postgraduate in nutrition in oncology.

However, it is worth mentioning that in addition to a good diet, doctors and nutritionists also suggest exercises for a better result.

thermogenic foods

Some foods cause an increase in temperature and metabolism acceleration much greater than common foods (which also cause the phenomenon): they are the so-called thermogenic foods. Accelerated metabolism helps to burn fat.

This happens because the body has a greater difficulty in digesting these foods, demanding more from the digestive process.

As Thaisa Leal reminds us, these foods alone are not so effective in increasing our caloric expenditure in such a large amount.

“Some studies show that the thermogenic effect of food can increase our caloric expenditure by up to 5%”, he says.

“These foods are good, but alone they do not help speed up metabolism. It takes a whole healthy routine for that to happen”, concludes Leal.

Among the thermogenic foods, we can highlight some that you can include in your breakfast:

-Water

-Coffee

-Lower leg

-Green tea

-Ginger

– Guarana

-Orange

-Kiwi

Other examples are Swiss chard, asparagus, broccoli and red pepper.

Greasy food

Here, the question is to identify foods with healthy fat from those that have bad fats for the body’s weight.

Trans fat, for example, when consumed in excess, contributes to an increase in the so-called bad cholesterol (LDL).

Fat itself is not exactly the problem, as nutritionist Thaisa Leal assures. “We don’t have to be afraid of fat. What makes you lose weight is eating fewer calories than you expended. And fats are not a problem, they are actually essential, we need a portion of our food intake to be fat, because we have several things, including hormones, that are produced only with the fat we ingest”, he says. Is it over there.

For Leal, avoiding all types of fat, instead of generating benefits, causes harm.

“What we need is to consume the right amount and prefer good fats, avoiding trans fats, which are in many industrialized products, and excess saturated fats, preferring good fats such as nuts and seeds. You don’t have to take it off, and on the contrary, fat makes you feel full,” he says.

To avoid these fats, therefore, you can consume the following foods, which have few or only the good ones:

-Avocado

-Almonds

-Greek yogurt

-Linseed

-Eggs

– Pistachios

-Ricotta cheese

-Tofu

Foods that make you feel full

Finally, there are foods that cause greater satiety when consumed.

According to nutritionist Simone Rodrigues, the process of satiety in the body comes from a “biochemical stimulus”.

“Some factors favor this stimulus, which ranges from the act of eating, the digestion of this food and absorption. In these processes there are some nerves that are also stimulated and send a message to the brain giving that feeling of satiety”, he says.

She points out that to have a good result it is not enough to increase the number of foods that favor satiety.

“The way we eat is also important, being necessary a balanced diet with foods rich in fiber, such as leaves in salads, proteins not only of animal origin, but also of vegetable origin, such as grains, seeds, bran, oilseed fruits”, she says.

Finally, she states that the way the food is made also interferes with the preservation of nutrients.

Because of this, ultra-processed foods end up having the opposite effect: they increase the feeling of hunger, in addition to having few nutrients.

Many of the foods that cause greater satiety require greater chewing, such as salads, signaling to the body that you are eating more, therefore, favoring the feeling of satiety, or have specific components that end up causing this feeling.

Among these types of food, we can mention:

-Avocado

-Oat

-Lower leg

-Cereals

-Poop

– Salads



