see breakfast foods that help you lose weight







With the end of the year approaching, work obligations growing and corporate and family parties approaching, many are already getting ready to get in shape to withstand the rush. Losing weight is a big part of well-being and helps with mood, visibility and fighting stress and body aches, conditions that a worker experiences after long working hours. With that in mind, we consulted experts to produce a start to the day – breakfast – that already motivates the search for a fit, lean body. The idea was to bring foods that you can eat for breakfast that help you lose or maintain your weight (if you’re already happy with it at the moment), and don’t constitute unpleasant restrictions, food prohibitions that can lead to minute irritation. after you jump out of bed.

To help us with the tips, we count on nutritionist Thaisa Leal, who has a Youtube channel and two e-books on healthy eating, and nutritionist Simone Rodrigues, postgraduate in nutrition in oncology.

However, it is worth mentioning that in addition to a good diet, doctors and nutritionists also suggest exercises for a better result.

thermogenic foods

Some foods cause an increase in temperature and metabolism acceleration much greater than common foods (which also cause the phenomenon): they are the so-called thermogenic foods. Accelerated metabolism helps to burn fat.

This happens because the body has a greater difficulty in digesting these foods, demanding more from the digestive process.

As Thaisa Leal reminds us, these foods alone are not so effective in increasing our caloric expenditure in such a large amount.

“Some studies show that the thermogenic effect of food can increase our caloric expenditure by up to 5%”, he says.

“These foods are good, but alone they do not help speed up metabolism. It takes a whole healthy routine for that to happen”, concludes Leal.

Among the thermogenic foods, we can highlight some that you can include in your breakfast:

-Water

-Avocado

-Almonds

-Greek yogurt

-Linseed

-Eggs

– Pistachios

-Ricotta cheese

-Tofu

Finally, there are foods that cause greater satiety when consumed. According to nutritionist Simone Rodrigues, the process of satiety in the body comes from a “biochemical stimulus”. “Some factors favor this stimulus, which ranges from the act of eating, the digestion of this food and absorption. In these processes there are some nerves that are also stimulated and send a message to the brain giving that feeling of satiety”, he says. She points out that to have a good result it is not enough to increase the number of foods that favor satiety. “The way we eat is also important, being necessary a balanced diet with foods rich in fiber, such as leaves in salads, proteins not only of animal origin, but also of vegetable origin, such as grains, seeds, bran, oilseed fruits”, she says. Finally, she states that the way the food is made also interferes with the preservation of nutrients. Because of this, ultra-processed foods end up having the opposite effect: they increase the feeling of hunger, in addition to having few nutrients.

Many of the foods that cause greater satiety require greater chewing, such as salads, signaling to the body that you are eating more, therefore, favoring the feeling of satiety, or have specific components that end up causing this feeling. Among these types of food, we can mention:

-Avocado

-Oat

-Lower leg

-Cereals

-Poop

– Salads








