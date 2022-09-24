see the likely emotions that may arise in the film

The character Riley Andersen is growing up and now has to deal with all the emotional performance I present in the first feature, produced by Pixar, in which she needed to rediscover joy and understand more about sadness.

As we saw at the end of the first film, Riley is growing up and will soon reach adolescence, a stage where a lot of things happen to everyone. There will be new feelings, intuitions, unprecedented adventures and a whirlwind of emotions will surface at any moment.

With the confirmation of the sequel, Disney said it will add new emotions to the cast of the film. In Inside Out, we are introduced to five of six universal emotions that were identified by psychologist Paul Ekman.

Among them, in the animation were shown: joy, sadness, anger, fear and disgust. Given the influence that the film had, it is possible that only a new emotion can be added to the cast, although the project may add new characters presenting other anthropomorphic emotions, mainly relating this to the confirmation that the film will address the beginning of adolescence and puberty. .

Among the possibilities of emotions to be developed in animation, Paul Ekman was a consultant for the first film, in which he may have reduced them to universal emotions. However, a colleague of the psychologist, Carroll Izzard, who did some of the work on the discrete emotion theory, carried out the identification of 12 emotions.

Certainly, some new characters should embody Riley’s mind alongside the five we already know. And, in addition, we could also have: interest, contempt, self-hostility, shame, shyness and guilt, all of which are fundamental emotions for human development until adulthood.

Among the emotions mentioned, we are going to comment on each one and on how they could be added to the “Inside Out” sequence. Check out:

Interest

We are all driven by some kind of interest. This is an extremely natural and genuine emotion, and can be moved by joy or sadness. And, in the adolescent phase, it is a key point for the entire development of individuals.

self-hostility

Although complex and depressing to deal with, this is a strong contender for joining the sequel. It’s also part of adolescence, where people end up being too hard on themselves, which can provide a great development for the protagonist.

shyness

Combined with sadness, shyness is an emotion that naturally arises along with insecurity; it’s a natural process of stepping out of the comfort zone. Introducing shyness and how it will be related to Riley’s life will bring to the plot not only the development of the character, as well as bring her closer to the audience.

Shame

This can certainly come in a mixture of shyness, as both are very connected emotions through which it is possible to trace good narrative plots in order to correlate them.

And you, do you have any suggestion of another feeling that can be explored in this fun feature? Share your opinion with us down below in the comments!