Selic’s high cycle ends, but Fiagros dividends should remain high; how long will it last?

At least 12 Fiagros – funds that invest in agro-industrial production chains – offered an average return in dividends (dividend yield) higher than 1% per month this year, accumulated until August, according to a survey by Órama carried out at the request of the InfoMoney. A total of 23 are traded on B3, according to the Exchange’s latest monthly bulletin.

Most of the Fiagros available today are “paper”, investing in CRAs (Agribusiness Receivables Certificates), known for delivering the highest dividends. The reason for such rich yields is the predominant index of the portfolios: the CDI rate, the main index for fixed income assets.

Until August, 91% of Fiagros offered a return of CDI plus interest of 4.9% per year, on average, while only 9% were linked to inflation indicators, with a return of IPCA plus 8.8% per year. The data were collected by Anna Clara Tenan, CNPI analyst for Fiagros and FIIs at Órama,

With the Selic high, which was also reflected in the advance of the CDI rate, these funds experienced the best of all worlds. The question is what happens now with the Fiagros, after the Central Bank interrupts the cycle of high interest rates and maintains the Selic rate at 13.75% per year.

The view of analysts consulted by the InfoMoney is unanimous: although the cycle of high interest rates has come to an end, the Selic should remain high at least until the first half of 2023, when the basic interest rate may experience the first cuts. Given this, at least for the remainder of 2022, good dividends seem assured at Fiagros.

“The dividends of Fiagros from CRAs will not fall, but will remain at a level and stop growing. If the Selic is constant, the dividends must also remain constant”, says Tiago Reis, founder of Suno Research.

The fall in interest rates – and, consequently, in dividend yields – is already a movement expected by the market in the future, highlights Anna Clara, from Órama. But in the analyst’s view, as much as there are cuts from the second half of 2023 onwards, the Selic rate is not expected to return to the 2% level seen until 2021.

“Brazil historically maintains higher interest rates, so the Selic rate is not a big problem”, says Anna Clara. The impact of future cuts, therefore, should not be very relevant in Fiagros. “Dividends will remain attractive.”

The analyst points out that Fiagros are currently managing to capture a large volume of funds and, given the active management of the portfolios, many of them can spreads (interest differential) interesting. “They don’t just depend on carrying assets. They can carry out operations in the secondary market, with spreadand generate additional profit”, he says.

For Tiago Reis, even if the yield falls in 2023, it will probably exceed the CDI, considered the “investor’s cost of capital measure”. “If an investor used to earn 1% a month at CDI and then starts to earn 0.5%, while a Fiagro who paid 1.2% starts to offer 0.7%, the fund’s dividends are even more attractive”, evaluates .

Considering the average profitability of Fiagros indexed to the CDI (of CDI plus 4.9% per year), Maria Fernanda Violati, an analyst of FIIs and listed funds at XP, calculates that if the Selic remains at 13.75% in 2022, the dividend yield annualized rate of Fiagros would be at the level of 18% per year. Even if interest were to fall to 10%, the return on funds would still be close to 15% per annum.

And when the index is inflation?

The view is slightly different for Fiagros that invest in CRAs indexed to the IPCA. According to analysts, dividends may decline in the face of cooling inflation. It would, however, be a natural movement and already priced in, according to Anna Clara. “Inflation at very high levels could pose a risk of default [calote] for portfolios, due to the spread high,” he says. It would be a gradual reduction.

Considering the average profitability of Fiagros with inflation as an index (of IPCA plus 8.8% per year), Maria Fernanda calculates that the investor could expect a dividend yield of at least 15%. The account takes as a reference XP’s inflation projection of 6.1% in 2022.

For 2023, on the other hand, when projected inflation is at 5.3%, the return of the IPCA Fiagros would be close to that obtained by the CDI Fiagros. “It would be a scenario where Fiagros indexed to IPCA and CDI would deliver very similar returns”, he says.

Fiagros have become popular due to the distribution of dividends, according to experts, since payments are usually recurring – in many cases, monthly – in addition to being exempt from income tax.

Check out the Fiagros that paid the highest dividends in 2022:

fiagro Management Start of Trading Monthly dividends in 2022 (average until August) dividend yield monthly in 2022 (average) Flagship Agro Strategies (CPTR11) Flagship Investments 06/22/2022 BRL 1.75 1.66% East Fiagro (LSAG11) East 04/26/2022 BRL 1.56 1.48% Values ​​CRA Fiagro (VGIA11) Valora Investments 12/15/2021 BRL 0.15 1.48% FG/Agro (FGAA11) FG/The Manager 01/12/2022 BRL 0.14 1.40% Devant Fiagro (DCRA11) Devant Asset 08/02/2022 BRL 0.14 1.39% Galapagos Receivables from Fiagro Agribusiness (GCRA11) Galapagos Capital 01/19/2022 BRL 1.36 1.34% XP Agricultural Credit (XPCA11) XP Asset Management 11/19/2021 BRL 0.13 1.27% Riza Agro (RZAG11) Riza Asset Management 10/14/2021 BRL 0.12 1.18% JGP Credit Fiagro (JGPX11) JGP 11/29/2021 BRL 1.14 1.16% Kinea Credit Agro Fiagro (KNCA11) Kinea Investments 01/18/2022 BRL 1.22 1.14% Vectis Datagro Agribusiness Credit (VCRA11) Vectis Management 01/07/2022 BRL 1.26 1.13% Ecoagro I Fiagro (EGAF11) Eco Agro 01/28/2022 BRL 1.16 1.12%

Source: Anna Clara Tenan, from Órama. Only Fiagros from CRAs with average monthly dividend yield greater than 1%.

Valuation of shares as an advantage

If, on the one hand, there are chances of a reduction in Fiagros’ dividends in 2023, investors can benefit from the appreciation of the shares. Anna Clara recalls that the fall in interest rates favors the appreciation of variable income assets. The movement was already noticed in real estate funds in August. In the Fiagros segment, there was also appreciation last month, up to 9.44%.

According to Tiago Reis, from Suno, a future reduction in the Selic rate can also stimulate growth in the segment, which jumped from 30,700 investors in January to 94,100 in August. “The tendency is for the price of the shares to be close to the book value. It would be a price closer to fair,” he says.

For Anna Clara, investors could take advantage of the current scenario, with shares still considered cheap, at a good entry point, to ensure this future appreciation, combined with robust dividends.

Check out the Fiagros with the highest appreciation in quotas in the last six months:

fiagro Accumulated appreciation in the last six months Accumulated appreciation since debut on B3 Values ​​CRA Fiagro (VGIA11) 22.98% 24.81% Ecoagro I Fiagro (EGAF11) 21.91% 11.60% XP Agricultural Credit (XPCA11) 21.49% 20.74% FG/Agro (FGAA11) 15.68% 19.60% Riza Agro (RZAG11) 12.60% 15.94% Kinea Credit Agro Fiagro (KNCA11) 10.52% 19.45% Galapagos Receivables from Fiagro Agribusiness (GCRA11) 9.93% 13.29% JGP Credit Fiagro (JGPX11) 9.73% 9.11% (DCRA11) 8.97% 5.81% NCH ​​EQI Agribusiness Receivables (NCRA11) 7.82% 1.79%

Source: Economatica. Çconsiders only Fiagros with at least 6 months of trading on B3. Data collected on 09/14/2022.

New alternatives on the radar?

According to analysts consulted by the InfoMoney, the Fiagros segment has concentrated, so far, on those who invest in CRAs. This is what managed to gain the attention of investors, accustomed to monthly dividend payments from real estate funds, “cousins” of agribusiness funds.

According to a survey by B3 at the request of the InfoMoneythe five Fiagros that gather the largest number of investors currently belong to this category.

Riza Agro (RZAG11), for example, concentrates 16,700 of the 94,100 investors in Fiagros, being the largest in the market in this regard.

Check out the Fiagros with the highest number of shareholders at B3:

fiagro Individual investors Other Investors Total Investors Riza Agro (RZAG11) 16,741 110 16,851 Values ​​CRA Fiagro (VGIA11) 16,472 95 16,567 XP Agricultural Credit Fiagro (XPCA11) 15,935 36 15,971 FG/Agro Fiagro (FGAA11) 13,944 87 14,031 Kinea Credit Agro Fiagro (KNCA11) 11,287 22 11,309

Source: B3

Analysts say that from 2023, when it is believed that the Selic may fall, it will be possible to see a change in the profile of the funds: those who invest in rural properties, agricultural land and participation in companies should gain space, to the detriment of those who invest in rural properties, agricultural land and participation in companies. buy only CRAs.

For Maria Fernanda, from XP, lower interest rates can encourage Fiagros from agricultural land, following a logic similar to the migration of investors from “paper” real estate funds (which invest in fixed income securities linked to the real estate sector) to funds “brick” (who invest directly in real estate).

There is currently only one agricultural land Fiagro listed on B3: the 051 Agro fund (FZDA11), owned by the manager 051 Capital, intended only for professional investors (with more than BRL 10 million in financial assets).

In Tiago Reis’ view, Fiagros of this type have potential only in the long term, because the average Brazilian investor is not prepared to deal with low dividends. He explains that land is traded in Brazil at high multiples, compared to the wealth they produce. “The individual investor still does not have the ability to see that the land has a dollarized character, which increases its production over time, which allows for the growth of dividends”, he highlights.

Apart from the Fiagros de terra, Maria Fernanda believes that Fiagros of the FIP type (equity investment funds) – which allow investors to have access to shares in companies in the agricultural sector – can gain prominence in a scenario of falling interest rates. They still don’t have high volumes of contributions currently.

