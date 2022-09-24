Sheilla activates supporter mode for Brazil at the World Cup and declares herself

Two-time Olympic champion and one of the main players in the recent history of Brazilian volleyball, Sheilla faces the challenges of a recent retiree. Away from the courts for just over five months, the 39-year-old former athlete traded loot for books and hours with her twin daughters Liz and Ninna, four years old. Of course, the passion for volleyball remains intact, which makes the former opponent a fervent supporter of the women’s team, which is preparing to debut in the World Cup, tomorrow (24), at 15:30 (GMT), against the Czech Republic.

Still getting used to the day-to-day life away from the training routine and the “butterflies” before competitions, Sheilla will watch the start of the World Cup from her home room, and preferably without the presence of her daughters, to focus only on the matches. Afterwards, the former player will board a plane to the Netherlands, where Brazil is trying to win the unprecedented title. The tournament final will be on October 15th in Apelddorn (HOL). It is the first World Cup for the now ex-player as a mother, as Liz and girl were born weeks after the end of the last edition of the tournament.

“I get super tense. I’m not one to fight, but I get like this. I get up, sit down again, leave the room. I say: ‘For God’s sake, don’t leave my daughters with me when there’s an important game because they’ll want to play and I can’t pay attention.’ UOL Esporte.

“I’m going there for the quarterfinals. I always try to help, even far away. I’ve lived a lot, so I can help. I’m always willing to do that, open to anyone looking for me. I also always look for some”, added the ex. -athlete, who has four participations in World Cups in his curriculum.

While Brazil does not give the first serve, Sheilla prepares for the future outside the courts, but never far from volleyball. After an experience in the technical committee of Minas Tênis Clube, the former opposite now focuses on studies and takes courses on the “business world”.

“I’m still adapting [à vida de ex-atleta]. I’m participating in some mentorships, to understand more of the world business. I’m looking for knowledge from other areas to know exactly where I’m going to fit in this transition from athlete to maybe business, entrepreneur, businesswoman. I don’t want to quit volleyball, but I still don’t know what I’m going to do. I’m taking other courses too, to see what I’m going to enjoy doing. I’m on this quest for knowledge,” she defined.

Sheilla, former volleyball player, with daughters Liz and Ninna Image: Personal Archive

Of course, on this journey there is plenty of time to closely monitor the development of her daughters — who turn 4 in November — as well as enjoy her home. Two rare things amidst the rush of life as a volleyball player.

“I managed to stay at home with my daughters, making the most of them, taking them to and from school, taking them to the swimming pool and staying there. I managed to enjoy my apartment, my daughters, this quieter life”, he summarized.

But what about the World Cup?

Sheilla has retired, but talks about the selection as if she was still part of the squad called up by Zé Roberto Guimarães. Experienced when it comes to the World Cup, the former player evaluated the green-yellow group, which includes the Czech Republic, Argentina, Colombia, Japan and China.

Sheilla, former volleyball player, visiting Minas Tênis Clube Image: Personal Archive

“Brazil has boring, important and difficult games, which are against Japan and China. We played against them in the Nations League, we won both games, but China was 3-2 and Japan was a very drawn-out 3-1. Games key are against Japan and China, but we cannot facilitate against any other, and there are opponents that can tighten. These confrontations are fundamental, even thinking about crossing later on. On paper, the theoretically most difficult opponents are Japan and China. win, we take a big step in the classification, to stay in a higher place in the table”, analyzed.

And why has Brazil never won the World Cup? For Sheilla, because it is the most difficult competition in the sport.

“I played in four World Cups, and it is the most difficult championship on the national volleyball calendar. It is a long championship, with many matches. You play practically against everyone. You have to think day by day, step by step, even to generate less anxiety in everyone,” he said.

Even so, the two-time Olympic champion made it clear that Brazil is going in search of the title. “We always want the medal, to be at the top of the podium. Brazil never enters a competition without having that as a goal”, warns the athlete, who has two silver medals (2006 and 2010) and one bronze (2014) in World Cups.