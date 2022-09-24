Shopee raises free shipping minimum amount again to R$40

Shopee announced another increase in the minimum value of free shipping. As of October 1, 2022, products with a special seal will move from one minimum purchase amount from R$30 to R$40 to have free shipping. In May, the virtual store had already increased the minimum amount from R$20 to R$30.

In the case of products that do not have the seal, the minimum value of free shipping will jump from R$ 60 to R$ 70 in October. Previously, this selection cost R$50.

Despite raising the minimum value, e-commerce kept 3 monthly coupons that give 50% off shipping (both for sellers who make the Free Shipping Program and for those who don’t). Free shipping coupons remain at 2 per month for merchants who are part of the program, while merchants who are not part of the program will no longer have the coupons. Check out the table with the new values ​​and rules below:

shopee

“The 2 monthly free shipping coupons will be exclusive to orders at participating sellers’ stores [do Programa de Frete Grátis]. These coupons will not be valid in stores owned by sellers who do not adhere to the program”, explains the store in its rules.

customer complaints

The new increase in the minimum value of free shipping made a lot of people angry on social media. Users who were already complaining about the value of R$30, increased the tone in their criticisms now that it is necessary to spend at least R$40 to avoid having to pay for shipping.

As in these cases, Twitter was one of the main platforms used to channel the anger of those who like to shop on Shopee. Check out some reactions to the announcement below:

