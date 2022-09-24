Shopee raises free shipping minimum amount again to R$40

Shopee announced another increase in the minimum value of free shipping. As of October 1, 2022, products with a special seal will move from one minimum purchase amount from R$30 to R$40 to have free shipping. In May, the virtual store had already increased the minimum amount from R$20 to R$30.

In the case of products that do not have the seal, the minimum value of free shipping will jump from R$ 60 to R$ 70 in October. Previously, this selection cost R$50.

Despite raising the minimum value, e-commerce kept 3 monthly coupons that give 50% off shipping (both for sellers who make the Free Shipping Program and for those who don’t). Free shipping coupons remain at 2 per month for merchants who are part of the program, while merchants who are not part of the program will no longer have the coupons. Check out the table with the new values ​​and rules below:

“The 2 monthly free shipping coupons will be exclusive to orders at participating sellers’ stores [do Programa de Frete Grátis]. These coupons will not be valid in stores owned by sellers who do not adhere to the program”, explains the store in its rules.

customer complaints

The new increase in the minimum value of free shipping made a lot of people angry on social media. Users who were already complaining about the value of R$30, increased the tone in their criticisms now that it is necessary to spend at least R$40 to avoid having to pay for shipping.

As in these cases, Twitter was one of the main platforms used to channel the anger of those who like to shop on Shopee. Check out some reactions to the announcement below:

and from October 1st the minimum free shipping from shopee will be R$39. only defeat in the life of the poor?? pic.twitter.com/5qIE43s8Zq — Best Promos Br | Coupons & Promotions (@BestPromosBr) September 23, 2022

shopee stopped being great things from the moment you took out the free shipping coupon with no minimum value — any (@anygnclvs) September 21, 2022

bro, shopee’s free shipping is going to 39 reais, it’s impossible to buy there, what’s the point of finding something cheap if I have to spend triple so I don’t pay five times the shipping cost — Supie/Milo ??? (@dinoenby_) September 23, 2022

petition for shopee to come back with shipping coupons over 20 reais — old mood (@howarddfanpage) September 21, 2022

aeh @shopee_br, I just received the free shipping update email and you are managing to make life worse for both seller and buyer daily. After 10/01 I think it’s bye bye from the platform. — BraatzMan (@rafaelbraatz) September 23, 2022

I’m shocked that from October 1st, the minimum free shipping from shopee will increase to 39 reais ?????? BRAZILIAN ENEMY SHOPEE — Mayara??? (@_crfmayara) September 23, 2022

shopee with free shipping with a minimum of 39 lol it’s getting worse every day, you won’t be able to buy anything else — bia (@hwamaze) September 23, 2022

What does Shopee say?

O TecMundo contacted Shopee to learn more about the new free shipping rules. In a note, the company justified that “it is building an inclusive ecosystem that makes buying and selling accessible to everyone”.

“In addition to supporting Brazilian entrepreneurs to benefit from the growth of the digital economy, we offer several benefits for consumers to save on online purchases”, reads another excerpt from the response.

Shopee also informed that in addition to the always available offers and coupons, special campaigns will continue to be carried out every month such as Shopee Days, which are usually double dates. The next promotion of its kind will take place on October 10 (10/10), on a Monday.

*Updated on 9/23/2022 at 5:25 pm with Shopee’s note. In addition, the information that the virtual store increased from 1 to 3 the monthly amount of coupons that give a 50% discount on shipping was corrected. In fact, as of October 1, 2022, merchants who are participating and who are not participating in the Free Shipping Program will continue to offer 3 such coupons.