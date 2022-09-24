Six out of ten cities face a shortage of medicines in popular pharmacies | National Journal

Millions of Brazilians are struggling to find medicines they need in public pharmacies. It is a concern for anyone who is sick, or has a relative in this situation. But also for the doctors who prescribe the drugs.

The housewife Patrícia Vieira travels almost 70 kilometers to get her daughter’s medicine, at the Rio state government pharmacy, in the center of the city, Lavína needs to go along, she has no one to stay with. The girl had meningitis at 11 months and was left with irreversible sequelae. She should take three pills a day….she should.

“One month I get half of it, then four, five months without getting it. She has already gone eight months without getting the medicine”, says the mother.

Simple everyday tasks become tiring for Maria Aparecida. It’s been 13 years since she discovered that she suffers from rheumatoid arthritis, an autoimmune, degenerative disease that inflames the joints. Since then, she cannot live without medication.

“The last time I had to get medication was on the 8th of September. I got there, I didn’t have my medication”, says pensioner Maria Aparecida Cézar Bahiana.

Since the beginning of the year, the National Confederation of Municipalities says it has been receiving reports about the lack of medicines in public pharmacies in the country. This series of complaints stimulated surveys. The latest survey by the confederation proved that today out of ten cities, six face a shortage of medicines. Empty stocks generate despair in those who see their health leaving.

“The disease does not wait for the medication to arrive, on the contrary, it advances. When a syringe like this is missing, it affects the emotional, it affects the physical, the joints begin to respond for the lack of medication”, says Maria Aparecida.

“Because you are a child, sometimes you are at home and the child has a crisis, it is sad”, says Patrícia Vieira.

According to research by the National Confederation of Municipalities, which heard almost 60% of the city halls of the country, the shortage is more serious in the Northeast region. The most basic remedies, such as antibiotics, are most lacking. One of the reasons is the lack of supplies.

“I will not deny that there are still some remnants of the pandemic itself, and there is also the war in Ukraine. Now it cannot be used as a justification for all the failure of the public sector to have a solution to the problem. The truth is that this is very serious, now the lack of medicine has practically become chronic”, says the president of the National Confederation of Municipalities, Paulo Ziulkoski.

Maria Aparecida and Patrícia know that Medicines are a right that cannot be denied.

“I went to the Public Defender’s Office to see if they are willing to give me the right medication and always”, says Patrícia Vieira.

“This right of mine is even in the Constitution. And I want to exercise my right”, says Maria Aparecida.

In August, when responding to questions from the National Confederation of Municipalities, the Ministry of Health stated that it would identify the causes of the lack of medicines and face the risk of shortages. This Friday (23), Jornal Nacional questioned the ministry again, but had no response.