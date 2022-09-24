South Korean president caught cursing US Congress

the president of South KoreaYoon Suk-yeol, was caught offending the Congress of United States after a brief meeting with the American president, Joe Bidenat a Global Fund event in New York this Thursday, the 22nd.

At the end of the meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, a South Korean television station filmed Yoon talking to his aides while the microphones were still open.

“How will Biden not look bad if these sons of bitches don’t pass the proposal in Congress,” said Yoon, referring to the six billion dollar package, the equivalent of R$30.7 billion, destined by the American president to the fund, which brings together resources to fight malaria and AIDS.

The declaration caused unease in the good relationship between the countries, which is strengthened by the confrontation with North Korea – currently more than 27,000 American soldiers are stationed in the South Korean capital to combat possible threats from Pyongyang.

In response, a senior official in Yoon’s office told reporters that the comments made by the head of state were unofficial, adding that it was inappropriate to consider the incident a problem for the national leader’s diplomatic relations.

The slip-up made room for criticism from opposition parties. For the leader of the South Korean Democratic Party, “Yoon’s rude language caused a major diplomatic incident”.

In a statement, the White House, for its part, limited itself to saying that the leaders had met to discuss cooperation on the North Korean threat.

“The conversation is part of a wide range of priority issues, including supply chain resilience, critical technologies, economic and energy security, global health and climate change,” the note reads.

