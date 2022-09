In June, Malta stated during an event in Campinas (SP) that Barroso “beaten a woman” and that he was responding to two lawsuits at the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) for crimes under the Maria da Penha Law. | Photo: Waldemir Barreto/Agência Senado

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) formed a majority this Friday (23) to make former senator Magno Malta (PL) defendant for the crime of slander against Minister Luís Roberto Barroso. The rapporteur of the case was Minister Alexandre de Moraes. In June, Malta stated during an event in Campinas (SP) that Barroso “beaten a woman” and that he was responding to two lawsuits at the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) for crimes under the Maria da Penha Law, facts already refuted by Barroso.

The trial, which should end at 23:59 today, takes place in the virtual plenary, where only the votes of the ministers are presented. Ministers Alexandre de Moraes, Luiz Edson Fachin, Ricardo Lewandowski, Cármen Lúcia, Dias Toffoli and Rosa Weber voted favorably. Malta, which is currently a candidate for the Senate by Espírito Santo, currently does not hold a parliamentary mandate and, therefore, does not have a privileged forum.

In his vote, Moraes stated that freedom of expression is not “freedom to propagate lying, aggressive, hateful and prejudiced speeches”. The rapporteur also stated that Malta freely and knowingly tried to falsely impute a crime against Barroso. “The willful conduct of the accused described by the complainant (Barroso) consisted of his free and conscious will to falsely impute to the magistrate of this Court a fact defined as a crime, namely, bodily harm against women, in the context of domestic violence.”

Days after being accused by the former senator, Barroso sent Moraes a criminal complaint in which he accuses Malta of the crime of slander, which consists of falsely accusing someone of a fact defined as a crime, which carries a sentence of six months to two years. He also asked for the former senator to be sentenced to a greater sentence because the statements had spread on social media. The request was made directly to Moraes because he is the rapporteur for the fake news inquiry, which investigates offenses against STF ministers.

In his defense, Barroso reported that in 2013, when he was a lawyer, an unknown lawyer, who says he had never seen it, accused him in the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) for allegedly having been morally attacked in the tribune during a defense. “The fact simply did not happen, and the appeal was filed. There is no trace of veracity in Magno Malta’s speech”, explained Barroso in a note released in June.