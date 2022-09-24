Stock market today: Ibovespa slips with negative tide of NY stock exchanges and fall of Petrobras (PETR4), but advances more than 2% in the week; dollar drops 0.2%

Half fish, half people, mermaids are mythological beings that, according to legends, bewitch sailors, causing drowning. On the Ibovespa, the song of a modern siren led to a sinking of prices this Friday (23).

Jerome Powell has no tails and no scales, but the voice of the chairman of the Federal Reserve (Fed) — the central bank of the United States — is capable of bewitching sailors already frightened by fears of a global recession and affecting the course of the stock market.

On Wednesday (21), the day the Fed officially announced a new 0.75 percentage point (pp) hike in the country’s interest rates, Powell said he will continue with a more aggressive policy, although he did not contract a 1 pp increase. for the next meeting.

Today, however, the boss of the Fed reinforced that the heads of the US central bank are determined to use their tools in the fight against inflation.

When the song, with a hard and somber tone, reached the ears of the North American market, which had been operating risk-averse from an early age, the ship sank. And as they sank, Wall Street exchanges caused a wave that reached B3.

Here, the Ibovespa was also retreating under pressure from oil and the soaring dollar. The commodity dropped more than 5% abroad and dropped the prices of Petrobras (PETR4) and other national oil companies.

The state-owned company noted one of the biggest drops of the day and saw its market value shrink by R$30 billion as a result of the sharp drop in its main product.

With so many negative tides diverting the course of the trading session, the Ibovespa ended Friday with a drop of 2.06%, at 111,716 points. In the week, however, optimism spoke louder and the index recorded a rise of 2.23%.

Already the dollar in sight took advantage of the current to strengthen with the risk prevailing among global economies. The pound, for example, reached the lowest level in 37 years against the US currency.

In comparison with the real, the currency advanced 2.62%, quoted at R$ 5.2485. But, even with the strong rise, the accumulated for the week shows a retreat of 0.20%.

See everything that moved the markets this Fridayincluding the main highlights of the corporate news and the stocks with the best and worst performance of the Ibovespa.