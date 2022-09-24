Substance that killed dogs is found in a brand of pasta and Anvisa prohibits sale; understand

The sale and distribution of noodles and other types of pasta from the Keishi brand was prohibited by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) through an ordinance published this Thursday (22). The ban comes after an inspection carried out by the agency found ethylene glycol – a substance that intoxicated and killed dogs – as one of the ingredients.

Ethylene glycol is an organic solvent that is highly toxic and causes kidney and liver failure when ingested, which can lead to death. The information is from UOL.

According to Anvisa, there is no authorization for the use of this substance in food.

Keishi is responsible for producing various types of oriental-style noodles, such as udon, yakisoba, ramen, as well as savory pasta, such as gyoza, which can be sold frozen.

The agency’s determination is valid for products manufactured between July 25, 2022 and August 24, 2022.

If you can’t find the date of manufacture on the product, the guideline is to look for Keishi to find out when it was produced.

If the date corresponds to the manufacturing period determined by Anvisa, the recommendation is to get in touch to return the product.

In addition, if other companies have Keishi-branded mass products, the agency also recommends that people look for the owner of the products to return them, as they cannot be marketed.

At the moment, Anvisa, MAPA (Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply) and health surveillance agencies continue with investigations and daily inspections of the companies involved in this case.

In addition, information on product traceability continues to be updated daily.

Anvisa has not filed any voluntary recall of the products, but all the companies involved are being monitored.

The ND+ report tried to contact the company responsible for the production of the noodles, Keishi, but until the publication of this article, at 10 am, there was no response. The space remains open for demonstration.

** With information from UOL.



