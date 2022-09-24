Taiwan will consider China’s blockade of island ‘an act of war’, says Reuters

A Taiwanese official told Reuters that Taipei was bracing for the possibility that Beijing could use various tactics to undermine the self-governing island.

A Taiwanese official told Reuters that Taipei was bracing for the possibility that Beijing could use various tactics to undermine the self-governing island.

Taipei will consider a blockade of Beijing an act of war and will not surrender, a Taiwanese security official promised in remarks to the British agency Reuters.

He rejected any idea of ​​”ambiguity” in the case of Beijing taking the Kinmen and Matsu archipelagos.

“A blockade is an act of war. Taking a coastal island is an act of war,” the anonymous official stressed, noting that Taipei believed it was unlikely that Beijing would take any of these actions at the moment.

“Your sole object of apprehension [das ilhas costeiras] is to force us to negotiate or surrender. But we will not surrender or negotiate.”

According to the source, China may carry out major military exercises near Taiwan in 2023, ahead of Taiwanese elections in early 2024, as well as carry out incursions with militia boats or cyber attacks. The official thus urged Washington to dissuade Beijing.

In early August Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the US House of Representatives, visited Taiwan despite warnings from Beijing, prompting China to begin large-scale exercises around the territory, sanctioning Taiwanese officials, the senior US official and her family, and later also American contractors who supply arms to the self-governing island.

China considers Taiwan, the self-governing island since 1949, a renegade territory that will one day be reunited with the mainland, and urges other countries to comply with the One China principle formalized at the UN in the 1970s. According to him, the People’s Republic of China is China’s only legitimate representative.





