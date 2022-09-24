Tamires talks about Corinthians fans campaign and possible decision-making public record

This Saturday, Corinthians enters the field for the decision of the Brazilian Women’s Championship. Timão faces Internacional, at 2 pm, at Neo Química Arena. So far, 39,000 fans have purchased tickets for the match. Tamires spoke about the expectation of a record attendance for women’s football and praised Fiel.

“For sure (an audience record is more exciting). The crowd has always supported us playing here. When they cannot be present, they watch and follow a lot on television. They were in Beira-Rio, they went by caravan and more than 1000 people were there supporting us, so tomorrow we count on this support from start to finish and that we can represent on the field all this support and energy that the crowd puts off the field and that we can also be with this energy on the field and bring another title for Corinthians”, said the athlete in a press conference before the decision.

It is worth remembering that the first leg, in Beira-Rio, registered an attendance record in women’s football. Around 36,330 fans watched the 1-1 draw between Corinthians and Internacional. Fiel mobilized on social media to attract a good audience with the hashtag “Invasão Por Elas”. Tamires spoke about the campaign.

“This reflects with great motivation for us, we know how much Corinthians fans identify with our team and our football, how much they encourage us. When we saw the hashtag Invasion by them, we did everything we could to focus on training and be able to convey to the fans how focused we are and thinking about the game, how much we want to bring this title or, as Arthur said, deserve this title.”, said the player.

Corinthians can win the fourth Brazilian Women’s title. Timão lifted the trophy in 2018, 2020 and 2021. Tamires talked about the possibility of winning another national competition and was thrilled with the moment of the sport.

“I think just having this shield on your chest is a huge responsibility, no matter what. We have to assume this responsibility and put everything we’ve been training and doing daily on the field. I think that all this atmosphere that is building around this final and everything that women’s football has been conquering, I think it just has to encourage us even more, because that’s what’s good about football.”, concluded the athlete.

