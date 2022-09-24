Tati Zaqui and Tiago Ramos clash after dynamic

The spirits at the headquarters of “A Fazenda 2022” (RecordTV) were exalted after the dynamics recorded for the program “Hora do Faro” – which will be shown on Sunday. In the kitchen, Tiago Ramos and Tati Zaqui clashed.

The winner of the first roça accused Tati of just saying things “live”.

“Do you enjoy the fuck from live why directly did not have the courage to speak with me”, fired the ex-boyfriend of Neymar Jr’s mother.

“I’m terrified of talking to you”, pinned Tati.

“Go Tati Zaqui, mamacita”, replied Tiago.

The funkeira continued to provoke the influencer.

“I have 10 years of career without using anyone,” said Tati.

“And who did I use? Tell me,” asked Tiago.

In the exchange of barbs, the two also talked about alleged directs that Tiago sent to Tati.

“I’m the mine you send direct”, provoked Tati.

“What’s that got to do with it?and that’s why so many people send me direct”, replied Tiago.

Before the discussion, Tiago raised his voice during a conversation with his allies criticizing “who only talks live”.

“I want to see if you have the courage to say these f*cks directly to me, just say it live, you fuckin’ break-in, take it in the f*ck”, he said, annoyed.

