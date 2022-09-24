Taxi driver assistance: more than 287 thousand drivers receive 3rd batch of benefit this Saturday | Economy

The third batch of the Taxi Driver Benefit will be paid, this Saturday (24), to 287,987 professionals throughout Brazil. Payment is for the month of September.

Considering the three lots already paid for, the total number of beneficiaries reaches 297,224 taxi drivers, totaling R$ 877.3 million in paid resources.

The system remains open for municipal bodies to send information for the registration of new registrants until October 10th. Payment for the fourth batch will be on October 22nd.

Six installments of BRL 1,000 are planned until December.

As well as the truck driver assistance, the so-called Emergency Benefit for Taxi Drivers – BEm Taxista will be paid to professionals to compensate for the effects of the increase in fuel prices.

The benefit is part of the pre-election social package created by the so-called PEC Kamikaze, enacted by Congress on July 14th. Among other points, the constitutional amendment increased the value of Auxílio Brasil from R$400 to R$600, expanded the gas voucher and created a “voucher” for truck drivers and an allowance for taxi drivers. The total cost of the pre-election package amounts to R$ 41.2 billion. In the case of taxi drivers, the total amount released is R$ 2 billion.

According to the Ministry of Labor and Welfare, the taxi drivers with a valid National Driver’s License and a license to provide the service registered with the city halls in force on May 31, 2022.

At municipalities must send the registrations taking into account a timetable stipulated by the government. Between the steps, the system will be closed for sending information so that Dataprev, a technology company of the federal government, can analyze and cross-reference the data received, to identify professionals eligible to receive the benefit.

See the payment schedule:

According to the Ministry of Labor and Welfare, no need for any action by taxi drivers. The provision of information is the responsibility of the municipalities.

Any consultation on the inclusion of drivers in the list informed by the municipality must be made directly to the city hall.

The simple registration of taxi drivers does not guarantee payment of the BEm Taxista. The data sent will be analyzed by Dataprev to identify eligible professionals.

How is the payment done?

Payment is made through digital social savings, whose deposit is operated by Caixa Econômica Federal, through the Caixa Tem app.

The amounts will be deposited in a digital account by the professional’s CPF, automatically by Caixa. There is no need to register or send account data for the deposit.

Funds not moved within 90 days from the deposit date will return to the Federal Government.

Can taxi driver assistance be paid to drivers who are not license holders?

Yup. The monthly allowance for taxi drivers across the country can also be paid to professionals who work in the profession, but are not the owners of the license that authorizes the activity.

The benefit will be due to taxi drivers who hold these concessions, permits, licenses or authorizations and who work in the profession and also to those who are authorized to work and are linked to one of these permits. See below:

drivers who have a registration to practice the profession, issued by the competent body of the location where the service is provided until May 31, 2022; and

are taxi drivers who hold a concession, permit, license or authorization issued by the municipal or district public authorities in the regular and effective exercise of their professional activity; or

are taxi drivers with authorization issued by the municipal or district government, in regular and effective exercise of the activity, and linked to the registration of the previous item.

In what situations will the benefit not be paid to drivers?