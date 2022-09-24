Taylor Swift will perform at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show, says magazine – 09/23/2022

American singer Taylor Swift is expected to be the halftime attraction of Super Bowl LVII, which will be held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on February 12, 2023. The information is from the American magazine Variety, which states that three sources linked to the NFL confirmed the singer’s show.

The rumors started in the early hours of Friday (23). The NFL announced at midnight via a tweet that the show will be sponsored by Apple Music, ending its ten-year contract with Pepsi.

The time caught the attention of Swift’s fans, as the singer will release an album on October 21, titled “Midnights”, and all the promotion of the record is being done based on the time. Taylor is known for dropping hints to fans, who believe the time of the tweet could be a hint that the singer will be performing. According to the magazine, the show at the Super Bowl would be like a “teaser” of Taylor’s new tour.

Another interesting detail is that the announcement of a new sponsor opens the way for the singer to be the attraction of the event. Swift has had a deal with Coca-Cola since 2013 and, according to Variety, she couldn’t do a show that was sponsored by Pepsi.

So far, there is no official announcement about the singer’s show at the Super Bowl. Variety reached out to representatives for the NFL and Taylor Swift, but got no response.

At Super Bowl LVI, the halftime show featured Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Doog, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar, and made history by being the first to win an Emmy. The attraction was awarded in three categories: Best Special Performance, Best Production in a Special Performance and Best Musical Direction.