Team performances: attacking quintet works and Richarlison scores twice in victory over Ghana | Brazilian Team

Alisson: practically a luxury spectator of Brazil’s 3-0 victory over Ghana. In the first half, only a weak kick was required, at two minutes. In the final stage, he made two good outings to intercept crosses and didn’t have time to react with a ball headed in the crossbar, at close range, at 11. Note: 6

Eder Militão: acting as a right-back, he had little work in the defense and also did not support the attack so much, fulfilling a more tactical role. He risked a long shot in the 8th minute, made good tackles, scored in the second half and barely missed passes. Note: 6.5

Thiago Silva: safe and low-demand match by the veteran, who surpassed Lúcio and became the defender with the most games for the Seleção (108). He hit the 36 passes he tried and might have scored the third goal if he hadn’t been anticipated by Richarlison. He was substituted at halftime. Note: 6

Marquinhos: paved the way for the Brazilian victory, with a headed goal, his fifth in 70 matches with hopscotch. As usual, firm in the marking and efficient in the exit of the ball. Note: 7

1 of 2 Brazilian national team players celebrate a goal over Ghana — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF Players of the Brazilian team celebrate a goal over Ghana – Photo: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF

Alex Telles: in his seventh opportunity in the Selection, the side played a tactical role, was important in the quick recovery of the ball, but did not appear so much in the attack. Note: 6.5

Casemiro: always well positioned, he was important with steals and vertical passes – as in the second goal, in which he found Neymar, who served Richarlison. He was substituted in the second half. Note: 6.5

Lucas Paquetá: turned on, went looking for associations with the attackers on both sides of the field. Right at the beginning of the match, he gave a good pass to Richarlison and then missed a great opportunity, with a first-time shot. It was important not only with passing and dribbling, but also with tackles in the attacking field. Note: 7

Neymar: excellent in the first half, his performance dropped a little in the final stage, when he got nervous with the excess of fouls received. Retreating to play between defenders and midfielders from Ghana, shirt 10 created a lot and gave Richarlison two assists. Grade: 7.5

Raphinha: another who had a good performance, although he didn’t hit the nets. He took a corner kick to Marquinhos’ head in the first goal, tried to score with a bicycle and created good shots on the right side of the attack. Grade: 7.5

Junior Wine: started the game on fire, teaming up with Neymar on the left wing and creating good chances. In one of them, he crossed three fingers to Raphinha, who lost. In another, he also found the Barcelona player, who tried to bike. He was the one who most missed passes in the Selection (eight) and only finished once. Like the rest of the team, he lost his performance in the second half. Note: 7

Richarlison: scored in a beautiful first kick, from outside the area, and then scored with a header. Thus, he reached six goals in the last five games for the Seleção – he is the vice-top scorer in this cycle of the Cup, behind only Neymar. He was also important in marking, being the one who most disarmed in the first half. Comes strong in the fight to be the number 9 of Brazil in the World Cup. Note: 8.5

2 of 2 Richarlison celebrates the Brazilian team’s goal over Ghana — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF Richarlison celebrates the Brazilian team’s goal over Ghana — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF

Entered in the second half

Bremer: in his debut for the Seleção, the defender showed good ball time to block Iñaki Williams’ shot and had a chance to head in from a corner. Without so much demand, he performed correctly. Note: 6.5

Fabinho: came in for Casemiro and hit the 29 passes he tried. Note: 6.5

Antony: back to the national team (he was injured on the last FIFA date), the attacker applied beautiful dribbles, but was less effective than in the last opportunities. He helped with marking in the attacking field. Note: 6

Matheus Cunha: he left the area a lot to give his teammates pass options and showed a lot of dedication – and also some anxiety – in search of his first goal with the Seleção and a spot in the Cup. He had a clear chance, in the small area, in the 41st minute, but he was blocked. Note: 6.5

Everton Ribeiro: entered a moment when the Selection was already in low intensity and was discreet. Note: 6