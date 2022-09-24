Teenager comes out of shower with red skin, rushes to hospital, gets scary diagnosis

The mother of a 14-year-old girl took her daughter to a dermatologist, suspecting she had a skin rash and ended up receiving a scary diagnosis.

Teenager Sadie Tessmer and guardian Amber Sallee, 37, live in the state of Missouri (USA) and only sought medical help after the girl had skin reactions after a shower.

Sadie underwent several tests to understand the motivation for the skin lesions. Finally, it could be revealed that, in fact, the young woman would be dealing with a very rare pathology, called aquagenic urticaria.

This condition leaves the patient completely hostage to water, regardless of temperature or composition. The main symptoms are red spots on the body, discomfort and itching.

Shower or filtered water, sea water and even sweat were triggering these irritations in Sadie and her only reaction after the diagnosis was to say “it doesn’t seem real”, unhappy.

“It makes me feel super lonely because I feel like I’m the only person who has it,” said the teenager, who now continually uses antihistamines and injections for her welts.

The girl’s life had to be completely adapted to the new health situation. Not even drinking water from a glass, in the traditional way, is currently possible. Only with straws.