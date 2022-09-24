Tekken producer thinks it’s “unfair” that new consoles “are so good at this price” compared to PC

Update: Katsuhiro Harada said he didn’t use the word “unfair” in the interview

Update: after the IGN interview, Katsuhiro Harada tweeted that he didn’t use the word “unfair” in his speech, but it was attributed to “facilitating understanding of the article”.

“In this interview, I didn’t actually use the word ‘unfair’ (words should change to make it easier to understand when writing an article). have a good balance between price and performance’ (damn!)”, the Tekken producer said on Twitter,

Original story:

Assembling a good PC today has not been an easy task, and we can attribute this to the pandemic, inflation, war, more expensive technologies, in short. The new generation consoles end up becoming a very interesting optionbetween performance and cost, compared to the PC, and this is something that intrigues Katsuhiro Harada, producer of the franchise tekken.

He says that he is a “great PC gamer” and has always liked to build his PCs and have the best in graphics and performance, but what the new consoles offer, with the price charged, is even “unfair” for him.

“It’s unfair that they (consoles) are so capable… I’m a big gaming PC. I actually like to build my own PC. So for me, building a PC and having high-end graphics and performance to play a game is always an experience I want to have,” Harada told IGN.

“So one of the things that’s surprising is how capable the two next-gen consoles are for such a low price compared to building a PC. That’s why I said it’s unfair that the next-gen consoles are so good at this price. “, he adds.

In Brazil, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are costing between R$ 4,200 and 4,500 and, in fact, it is very difficult to assemble a machine with configurations that deliver a result comparable to the consoles. Only on the video card (in theory), we would have to spend more than R$ 2,500 easily, apart from the rest of the PC.

Tekken 8 is being produced in Unreal Engine 5

Katsuhiro Harada goes on to say that the production of Tekken 8 started in Unreal Engine 4, since the new version of the engine had not been announced until then. He compares changing the engine, from a user’s point of view, to switching from an iPhone 4 to an iPhone 5.

“From a developer perspective, and not just us, but developers in general in the industry, it’s different from the end-user impression where, like, an iPhone 4 was used to a certain extent and then, ‘ok, now the iPhone 5 is out. , it’s amazing, it’s new, everything works so much better’. That’s the kind of impression the average user will have when Unreal Engine 5 comes out,” said Harada.

“But in reality, that’s not the case. It’s like an ongoing process. Obviously, we didn’t just start developing the game in UE5. UE5 was announced a little while ago, but we haven’t seen games on it yet.”

The Tekken 8 producer says that he has been working closely with Epic Games to optimize the engine as much as possible for a fighting game, where controller response time is crucial.

Tekken 8 arrives for Xbox Series X|S, PS5 and PC with no release date yet.

