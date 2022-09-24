The Farm 14: Deolane opens her heart, vents and says she’s tired of being called superb: “This story…”

After a bombastic party last Friday (23), the peons of “The Farm 14” woke up reflective. This Saturday morning (24), Deolane Bezerra took advantage of a conversation with Lucas Santoswhile doing the chores in the outdoor area, and vented about his life outside the reality show.

As they worked together, Deolane recalled a conversation he had with Ingrid Ohara and commented on being regarded as a superb person. “I asked Ingrid yesterday, I was like, ‘You think I’m superb, really?’ and she: ‘No. That’s one of my reasons for fighting. Because they’re angry because I say no, I don’t accept everything they say'”she said.

The lawyer continued to vent and said that she has been feeling quite tired with the view that many people have about her, including some colleagues in confinement. “Because I swear to you, it’s already boring and tiring this story that I’m superb without me doing anything with anyone”continued Deolane.

still talking to Lucas, Deolane recalled an outburst to Barreiros petal. “Just yesterday I told Petala, it is very clear that they only say these things about me because they are not close. At the first opportunity that has to be close, you arrive laughing”she finished.