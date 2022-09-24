the most read of the week

Business

The most read news of the week was about the famous Nubank (NUBR33), with users reporting that the “money is gone”. The bank explained what happened.

This week, Genial Investimentos bet that the Petrobras (PETR4) will continue to pay high dividends for years to come, even with the risks of the presidential election.

Another highlight of the week was the election polls for president and governors that took place from September 19 to 23.

Also among the most read news was the news about Interest on Own Capital (JCP) of Cemig (CMIG4).

Finally, the question of how much would need to be invested in the HGLG11 to obtain a monthly income of R$ 1000 was answered.

Nubank (NUBR33): Money ‘disappeared’ from the Caixinha? understand the reason

Announced in July, the Caixinha do Nubank (NUBR33) was joined by several account holders who chose to save money by investing in the modality. However, being a novelty for bank users, complaints have been occurring on social networks and complaint sites alleging problems in viewing the balance or in carrying out the withdrawal of money.

As an example, a user reported, on his Twitter account, having tested the investment in Nubank box putting about R$ 100. When he was unable to use the redemption button immediately, he chose to exclude the box. The R$100 disappeared instead of returning to the account balance.

Petrobras (PETR4): Dividends will ‘pay’ every investment made, say analysts

According to analysts at Genial Investimentos, the Petrobras (PETR4) will continue to pay high dividends in the coming years, despite the risk associated with the elections.

“According to our estimates, investing in Petrobras at current prices would mean having 100% returned via dividends in up to five years (without considering extraordinary distributions)”, says the house.

Currently, the Petrobras dividends already place the state-owned company as the largest distributor of earnings in the world, given the dividend yield (DY) of 53.6%, according to data from Status Invest.

See the 105 election polls for president and governors of the week

This week, from the 19th to the 23rd of September, the results of at least 105 election polls registered by the TSE (Superior Electoral Court). The surveys provide information on the voting intentions for president of Brazilstate governments and the Chamber of Deputies.

For this Monday (19), 26 electoral polls were planned. Of these, two are aimed at voting intention for president all over the country. The polls for the presidency were carried out by the companies Ipec and FSB. Here are some of the surveys that were released this Monday:

Cemig (CMIG4) will pay R$471.5 million in interest on equity; see value per share

THE Cemig (CMIG4) announced this Tuesday (20) that it will pay R$ 471.5 million in Interest on Equity (JCP) to its shareholders.

The amount of earnings per share will be R$ 0.21, which will be paid in two equal installments: the first until June 30, 2023 and the other, December 30, 2023.

How much to invest in HGLG11 to have a monthly income of BRL 1000?

One of the main objectives of real estate fund investors, such as HGLG11, is the generation of passive income with dividends. However, building a relevant monthly income with FII earnings is not a simple matter.

Regardless of the monthly income with dividends that the investor wants to achieve in the future, it is important to understand that this journey requires discipline, good wealth management and financial education practices to save money and make recurring contributions, thus increasing your earnings.

But, after all, how much is needed invest in HGLG11 to have an income of R$ 1000 per month?