“They’re not giving a minute of peace”

The influencer became aware of the problem after seeing a post from another profile that informed about the scam

Gessica KayaneMore known as Gkaymade a post on social media on Friday to alert fans to a profile that is using the photo of the mother her, Maria das Graças, to apply blows in “detachment” groups. The influencer showed that she was surprised and upset to learn of the situation.

The influencer became aware of the problem after seeing a post from another profile that informed about the scam: “Meanwhile, in the detachment group, they are using the photo of the mother of the Gkay to pass a coup and the people are falling”, says the post. In the print shared by the page, Maria das Graças appears in a montage and is called a thief with the following message: “Her name is Ana, she was selling a stove and asked for a pix for gasoline. The thief said she lives in Tatuapé”.

Seeing the publication, Gkay recorded a video, alerted netizens and revealed that he was afraid of his mother being attacked: “They’re not giving mainha a minute of peace. Scam? I’m afraid the people will find mainha on the street and arrest I even want to thank this page that posted. This is a lie. It was just what was missing”, he said.

The famous denied that the family is in need of money. Recently, she spent US$2,700, that is, R$13,800, to buy a glass bag, reminiscent of a vase or a vase. The accessory in question is a Glass Swipe Bag model, by the French brand Coperni, which has been successful among celebrities from other countries.