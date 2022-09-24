Thiaguinho makes a surprise announcement and scares fans: “I couldn’t take it anymore”

Thiago André Barbosa, the Thiaguinhoused social networks on Thursday night (22), and caused the surprise among the thousands of followers on duty when announcing the return of afternoon. The project had been completed in December 2019with the farewell show at Maracanã, in Rio de Janeiro.

On his Instagram account, the singer shared a video in which he shared several moments of the tour, and caused euphoria by announcing that the event will resume from 2023.

“Couldn’t take it anymore”

“Tell me that Afternoon is back huh! I’m not going to lie, I couldn’t bear to keep this secret anymore. What a day! That it!? Are you ready for this surreal energy???????? Follow @tardezinha so you don’t miss any news. Soon more information”said Thiaguinho, in the caption of the publication.

The success of the project afternoonby Thiaguinho, resulted in the release of two albums on digital platformsin addition to a documentary available on Globoplay, which shows the backstage of the presentations. The singer has already performed more than 100 editions in 22 Brazilian states.

