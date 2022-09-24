This blood type is so rare that only 50 people have it.

The blood type that is so rare and less than 50 people in the world have it is scientifically called null rhesus, Rh null or golden blood. Overall, there are four main blood groups that are determined by the presence of specific antigens.

These antigens are responsible for producing an immune response if the red blood cell has been introduced into a non-compatible person. Because of this, people with blood type A cannot donate to people with blood type B, because the antigen type is different.

There are not enough studies on the causes and consequences of this anomaly in the body. Find out more below:

What blood type is so rare that only 50 people have it?

As explained earlier, people can only donate blood to other individuals who have compatible blood antigens. People with golden blood do not have any type of antigen, neither Rh positive nor Rh positive.

These individuals do not have mutations in the genes that make these proteins. The first case was identified in an indigenous woman in Australia in 1961. However, scientists estimate that 1 in 6 million people have golden blood.

There are only 43 cases of golden blood confirmed in the worldso this is the rarest blood type in the world.

Golden blood is generated because of a mutation in the father’s RHCE gene, which is known as an autosomal recessive inheritance, because the father received two copies of the mutated gene from his predecessors.

It is estimated that golden blood is considered universal for any individual who has rare blood types in the Rh system. As it has no antigens that can trigger dangerous immune responses, it is believed to have great potential for blood transfusions.