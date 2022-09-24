In The favorite, Flora (Patricia Pillar) will end his last days of life behind bars. After confessing to her crimes, the shrew will be taken to a women’s prison – where she spent almost 20 years for Marcelo’s murder – and will meet Diva (Guilia Gam). The woman will then pull the blonde’s shirt and then leave her message: “this time you stay until you die”, she will say.

See also: Summary of the novel A Favorita

At first, the prison director will order the jailer to take Flora to a cell. On the way, Diva will meet her rival in the hallway and grab the viper’s shirt: “Welcome back to hell, assassin whore!” says Diva. “I hope this time you stay until you die. Good thing I won’t have time to stay to look at your face, bitch! Go!”will scream, making the villain afraid.

See also: Flora leaves Irene penniless, turns her into a maid and shocks her by destroying the heritage left by Gonçalo

The plot was written by João Emanuel Carneiro (same author of Avenida Brasil), starring Claudia Raia and antagonized by Patrícia Pillar in 197 chapters. The Globo production also featured Mariana Ximenes, Cauã Reymond, Murilo Benício, Carmo Dalla Vecchia, Ary Fontoura and Giulia Gam in the main cast.