Tico Santa Cruz reports aggression by five men against his wife: ‘If it weren’t for the authorities, a tragedy would have happened’

247 – The singer-songwriter Tico Santa Cruz from the group Detonautas Roque Clube, reported on his social networks an episode of aggression by “five drunk, violent and completely disrespectful men” against his wife, Luciana Rocha Fontenelle, in the early hours of Saturday (24).

“Yesterday at dawn my wife was attacked in the place where I live. The PM was called and did an EXCELLENT service – I want to leave this record. Five drunk, violent and completely disrespectful men”, Tico wrote on his Twitter.

“If it weren’t for the 31st Battalion authorities, a tragedy would have happened,” added the singer, who did not give further details on the matter.

