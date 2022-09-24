TikTok Now arrives in Brazil in the wave of ‘spontaneous’ and unfiltered apps; see how to use | Technology

Another app from the wave of “spontaneous” social networks has arrived in Brazil: TikTok Now. a copy of BeReal, which leads the ‘anti-Instagram’ fashionthe app also encourages users to show daily what they do, in records that show the front and rear camera, without filter.
To keep up, people will be prompted daily to capture and share a 10-second video or photo, unfiltered. When you open the option, the application gives you 3 minutes for you to take the photo or record the video.
Anyone who posts something in this format will be able to see what friends and other users post. Viewing posts from other accounts depends on your age and privacy settings.
People who don’t follow you or you don’t follow you can’t comment or interact with these daily posts, but this can also be changed according to the settings.
The app is already part of TikTok’s main screen. It’s at the bottom, between the “Friends” button and the “+” button, to post a photo.
However, to use TikTok Now you will need to download the app from the AppStore (iOS users) or the Play Store (Android users). The app takes up 36 MB of storage.
When you open the app, you already receive the application’s request to make your first publication. When you do, you can look at your friends’ post.
If you have more lenient privacy settings, in the “Explore” tab you can follow posts from other users you don’t already follow.
User has three minutes to take a photo or video — Photo: Playback/ TikTok Now
Use for children and teenagers:
- If anyone under the age of 16 creates an account to use the TikTok Now app, their account will be private by default;
- under 18s cannot share TikTok Now content in the feed;
- people between the ages of 13 and 15 have commenting options limited to Friends, which helps protect against unwanted interactions.
- These users can choose to share content with the wider TikTok Now community, based on their chosen privacy settings.
- The default setting is “Friends can see”, which is more restrictive.
Follow these steps to change privacy settings:
- go to the “Settings” tab;
- click privacy;
- select the options you prefer.
