Tite doesn’t like Vini Jr and won’t start him in the Cup

In the penultimate friendly before the call-up for the Qatar Cup, Brazil beat the weak selection of Ghana 3-0 this Friday (23). Richarlison, twice, and Marquinhos scored the goals for a quiet victory, built in the first half. The sensation of the match was the “super attack” of Brazil, with Paquetá as the second man in the midfield, Neymar in the creation and a trio in front, Vini Jr on the left, Raphinha on the right and Richarlison as a centre-forward.

In the opinion of Renato Maurício Prado, however, although he encouraged the crowd due to the offensive bias, the formation should not be repeated in the main moments of the Cup. For him, the one who can get the worst is Vinícius Júnior. At Selection livetransmitted by UOL Esporte after the games in Brazil, RMP stated that Tite is not a big fan of the Real Madrid striker’s football and should not start him in the World Cup.

“Today’s friendly was the famous one that I like. Tite put on the field a squad that he won’t put on at any time in the Cup, you can write. He won’t play with five forwards, he won’t even put Vini Jr in the starting lineup. , Tite doesn’t like Vini Jr, so much so that he was one of the first to be sacked, although he played more in the first half than Raphinha.”

“I doubt that this will be the starting lineup, everyone liked the first half, but it’s not the team that will play in the Cup. He won’t play with Vini Jr open and Neymar with a false 9, most likely he will play with Richarlison in front and serve Vini Jr. Tite doesn’t like Vini Jr, he only started to climb him when he started to fly in the Real Madrid”, opined RMP.

Juca: I prefer Dani Alves to watch the World Cup on TV

In addition to the attacking quintet, another tactical novelty by coach Tite in the friendly of the selection was the lineup of Real Madrid defender Éder Militão, improvised on the right side.

Juca Kfouri approved of Militão’s performance on the side and said he prefers an improvised player in the position than the veteran Daniel Alves, whom he sees as a “former player in activity”.

“I liked Militão, it was my biggest curiosity for today’s game, there was no one to score, but if it went well, I want Militão, Danilo, even Fabinho, but I want Dani Alves to watch the cup on TV, well comfortable there in Mexico, that we don’t have to worry about him.”

“Every coach has his idiosyncrasies, the biggest thing about Tite is that he continues to like Dani Alves, it’s a thing that doesn’t enter my head. After all the demonstrations that Dani Alves is a former player in activity, and that, although we must recognize the most victorious player in the world, in the Brazilian team, tell me what she owes Dani Alves?”, asked Juca.

RMP: Neymar will arrive at the World Cup in the best shape

Neymar did not score against Ghana, but he provided two assists and was the main point guard of the selection, always falling from the left to the middle and partnering with Vini Jr.

RMP highlighted the great moment of the PSG forward and said that, after suffering injuries in his first two world cups, Neymar will arrive in his best physical and technical form in Qatar.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve seen Neymar start a season playing so well, in no Cup that Neymar has played so well, the trend is that he arrives in the best shape compared to the others.”

“In the last one he reached 60% in the Cup, when he broke his finger and that’s what we saw, those endless rolling sessions. analyzed RMP.

Juca: Richarlison stamped jersey number 9

Author of two goals in the victory against Ghana, Richarlison won the title and the number 9 of the selection, in Juca’s opinion. The journalist, however, said that Tite cannot give up counting on Pedro and praised the Flamengo striker.

“Richarlison stamped the number 9 shirt, but I don’t see how to leave Pedro out. Not taking Pedro would be insane, he’s a precious stone, with a thousand and one uses, he’s not just a goalscorer, he’s given magnificent passes, it’s at its peak. Pedro is the guy you put in a tight spot, you say go there and solve it for me, your way.”

