‘To those who don’t like it, what a pity’

This week, Claudia Raia, 55, announced the pregnancy of her third child. However, the actress received criticism for bearing a baby at an advanced age. In an interview with Fantástico, which airs on Sunday (25), the artist sent a message to these people.

“So, to those who are not enjoying it, what a pity, because you could be enjoying it with me”, she said, in conversation with journalist Renata Ceribelli.

Asked how the family has reacted after the confirmation of the pregnancy, the actress said that very well. “Everyone is very happy, because we love babies, we love children. All of us. It’s a wave of love that’s to die for,” she said.

The actress, who is pregnant with the first fruit of her marriage with actor Jarbas Homem de Mello, 53, has already decided how the baby’s name will be chosen.

Claudia is seen as responsible for “dictating” the main names of babies in Brazil in recent times. From her 17-year marriage to actor Edson Celulari, she became the mother of Enzo, 25, and Sophia, 19 – names that have had a high number of registrations in recent times.

Asked what will be the inspiration for the name of the third child, the artist burst out laughing and said that it will be of Italian origin.

We still don’t know if it’s a boy or a girl. So there are some names going around, but I can say that the Italian saga continues: maybe Pietra, Matteo, Lucca, is out there.

Claudia Raia

In the interview, the artist said that she is neutral about the sex of the baby. The husband, on the other hand, believes he will father a boy. The full interview of the couple Claudia Raia and Jarbas Homem de Mello to “Fantástico” will air on Sunday (25), at 8:30 pm (GMT), on TV Globo.

pregnancy announcement

Last Monday (19), actress Claudia Raia used social media to announce to fans that she is pregnant with her first child from her marriage with Jarbas Homem de Mello.

In a post on Instagram, the artist shared a video with Jarbas de Mello pointing to her belly indicating her pregnancy. She further reported that she ended up calling the doctor “crazy” with speculation of a baby.

When the doctor asked me for a beta, the pregnancy blood test, I said: ‘Honey, you’re really crazy. Where did you get this from? I’m 55 years old.” Then she said: ‘But I need to investigate because all your rates are different, they are strange.

Claudia Raia

Faced with suspicion, the artist reported that she ran to the pharmacy to buy a test and joked that she “almost fell hard on the floor” with the news.

What have I done? I couldn’t stand it, I went to the pharmacy, bought the test, I couldn’t stand it because I said ‘I have to take the test’, a test that everyone does, what is it that I’m going to wait a day and a half for a blood test to come? I can not stand. Then I took the test and came, more than 3 weeks pregnant, I said: “It’s wrong, it can’t be. Guys, I’m 55 years old”.

Claudia Raia

“I looked up and I said to God, ‘I’m 55, do you want to drive me crazy? That’s not life.” But then there’s the thing of 99.9% accuracy, precision, then I said: ‘Oh my God, I’m pregnant, how did this happen?’. I needed to share this with you, because it even says how many weeks you are, it’s to fall hard on the floor”, he concluded.

In the baby announcement videos, Claudia Raia appeared showing the result of the Clear Blue brand pregnancy test. According to columnist Lucas Pasin, from splashshe earned R$ 250,000 to do the advertising.