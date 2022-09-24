Too many sick children? SP, RJ and DF have an increase in flu cases; understand – 09/23/2022

After an atypical flu outbreak in December 2021, cases of influenza A have risen again in some Brazilian states in recent weeks, especially among children and adolescents. The scenario, according to experts, is unusual at this time of year.

Survey carried out by the Dasa network at the request of Live wellmainly considering laboratories in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Brasília, show that the positivity rates for influenza A increased up to 400% in the first half of September (20.24% positive), compared to the months of July (6.39%) and August (4.39%).

In São Paulo, the increase in positivity rates was 300%, considering the same periods. The index was 20.05% in the first half of September against 6.29% in July and 5.05% in August. The Federal District recorded the greatest increase in positivity for influenza A: it went from 1.22% in July to 5.31% in August, reaching 39.72% in the first half of September.

Samples analyzed by the Fleury laboratory, in São Paulo, also indicate an increase in cases of the disease. “We had a significant increase in the last two, three weeks. To give you an idea, three weeks ago we had 45 cases of influenza A per week. Now, we are detecting 673 cases per week, an increase of 15 times”, says Celso Granato , director of the group.

Influenza A cases have risen again in some Brazilian states in recent weeks, especially among children and adolescents Image: iStock

According to Francisco Ivanildo de Oliveira Junior, responsible for the Hospital Infection Control Service at the Hospital Sabará Infantil (SP), after the outbreak of influenza A registered in the country in late 2021 and early this year, the number of cases of the disease increased. remained relatively low over the months, including between July and August, when the virus is expected to manifest itself most strongly.

“What we observed this year is that influenza appeared a little later, so winter is ending and we are still at a point where a plateau has not been reached. [estabilidade]”, says the infectious disease specialist. In Sabará, a third of all tests for Iifluenza A carried out in the last week (epidemiological week 37) were positive for influenza, according to the doctor.

The main complaints of children treated at the unit are cough, fever and nasal congestion. In most cases, patients are seen in the emergency room, diagnosed and released home. Cases requiring hospitalization are less frequent.

InfoGripe bulletin from Fiocruz (Fundação Oswaldo Cruz) released on Wednesday (21) shows a drop in SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) hospitalization cases in long-term (last six weeks) and short-term (last three weeks) trends.

On the other hand, it also notes an increase in the number of cases associated with influenza A, especially in children and adolescents. The predominant subtype is influenza A H3N2, the same one that caused the flu outbreak last year.

What explains the increase in off-season infections?

The pediatrician and infectologist Daniel Jarovsky, who is secretary of the Immunization Department of the SPSP (São Paulo Society of Pediatrics), explains that there is no exact reason for the break in the seasonality of influenza. Due to the use of masks and social distancing driven by the covid-19 pandemic, there was a significant decrease in the circulation of respiratory viruses.

Since care has been reduced, however, viruses are circulating in seasons that are atypical for their behavior. This, says the expert, possibly occurs because the pathogens compete with each other and, from the moment that Sars-CoV-2 (the cause of covid-19) is no longer predominant, other infectious agents would “take the lead” —like influenza A, for example.

Low flu vaccination coverage in the country is one of the main factors behind the increase in cases of infection, according to experts Image: Tomaz Silva/Agência Brasil

The cold and dry climate, especially in the South and Southeast regions, is another factor that favors the circulation of viruses, as people tend to spend more time in places with poor ventilation during the winter.

But the biggest factor seems to be another: the low vaccination coverage against influenza in the country. “Many parents and children, for example, did not receive the vaccination this year because they were infected in December 2021 and understood that, therefore, they would be immune, but they are not. It is necessary to update the flu vaccine every year”, he highlights. Jarovsky.

Vaccination is the most effective way to prevent the flu and its complications. The SBP (Brazilian Society of Pediatrics) and SBIm (Brazilian Society of Immunizations) recommend that the immunizer be applied to any age group over six months. The vaccine has been offered by the SUS (Unified Health System) and by the private network since March this year.

“Has a Darwin component [do subtipo H3N2] in the vaccine we have now, which didn’t exist in the previous year’s version. So, if everyone was vaccinated, we would certainly not have this outbreak”, evaluates virologist José Eduardo Levi, from Dasa.

As the duration of immunity conferred by the flu vaccine is short — it lasts a maximum of six months — the SBIm also started to recommend a second annual dose, but only for groups considered to be at greater risk for more serious disease outcomes, such as elderly, people with comorbidities and immunosuppressed patients.

In general, those who have already received the immunizer this year do not need a booster. On the other hand, those who only took the vaccine last year should seek to receive it.

And the adenoviruses?

Influenza A is not the only virus that circulated outside the usual seasonality after the pandemic. “Between the end of July and August, for example, we also had a very significant circulation of adenovirus”, says Daniel Jarovsky, who is also an assistant physician in pediatrics and pediatric infectious diseases at Santa Casa de Misericórdia in São Paulo.

Molecular model of adenovirus, a group of viruses that cause respiratory disease Image: iStock

Adenoviruses are a group of viruses that cause respiratory illnesses, such as the common cold. Common symptoms of the infection include a runny nose, sneezing, and a mild fever. One of the subtypes of the virus can also cause conjunctivitis (inflammation of the thin, clear membrane that lines the “whites of the eyes”).

Before the increase in cases of influenza A, Hospital Sabará Infantil, for example, also recorded an increase in cases of adenovirus and rhinovirus. “Influenza, adenovirus and rhinovirus are the top 3 causes of respiratory infection, with influenza surpassing the other two in recent weeks”, says Francisco Ivanildo de Oliveira.

At Pequeno Príncipe Hospital, a national reference in pediatric care, located in Curitiba, adenovirus cases remain high: among children hospitalized with SARS, 17 of them tested positive for the virus in August and 16 until Wednesday (21). Only three of them had adenovirus in January this year.

In the unit, cases of hospitalizations associated with influenza peaked in July, with 29 records, but the current trend is downward. In August, there were 13 cases; now, there are 6. According to Victor Horácio, the hospital’s deputy technical director, the five viruses with the highest incidence in the unit at the moment are adenovirus, rhinovirus, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus.

What should happen in the next few weeks?

For José Eduardo Levi, a virologist at Dasa, the expectation is that the increase in influenza cases registered in some regions of the country will decrease significantly in about two weeks, as happened with the outbreak in December last year. “But these virus outbreaks are unpredictable. [a circulação dos vírus] will be regular again, we don’t know”, he says.

In a note, the Municipal Health Department of São Paulo reported that, between May 22 and June 25, 747 outbreaks of flu syndrome were recorded by various etiological agents, including the influenza virus, in schools in the city. Between June 26 and September 10, however, 104 outbreaks were recorded. Therefore, says the agency, “the cases of GS (flu syndrome) are monitored and continue to fall”.

In addition to vaccination —in the case of influenza—, frequent hand hygiene and the use of masks indoors are recommendations from experts to reduce the risk of infection. Children with flu-like symptoms should also not go to school until their condition improves, which usually takes five to seven days.