Top up radiator water and 4 other ‘cares’ that detonate your car

There are some habits that we acquire and spend a good part of our lives believing to be correct.

With cars, this also happens.

Whether driving or servicing the vehicle, it is common to maintain attitudes without questioning whether they are in fact adequate.

It could be a trick taught by your father or grandfather.

The intention can be good. However, some practices, done on a continuous basis, can gradually reduce the life of components and cause unexpected repair costs later on – some quite high.

In addition to the financial aspect, mistakes while driving can even jeopardize your safety and that of passengers.

Check out five examples.

1 – Top up the radiator with tap water

The coolant level must be topped up with a combination of demineralized water and additive Image: Photo: Shutterstock

Checking the engine cooling system level regularly is a good habit, especially on heavily traveled vehicles, which are more prone to leaks.

However, topping up with tap water is a very harmful practice, as over time it causes corrosion and even clogging of pipes, internal ducts and the water pump – in addition to lowering the boiling temperature.

When consulting the owner’s manual of different vehicles, the basic guideline is the same: put distilled or demineralized water in combination with the additive recommended by the automaker.

“The percentage of the additive varies according to the vehicle. Some require putting more or less in the reservoir. Always follow what the manual says”, recommends engineer Francisco Satkunas.

Ordinary water, whether from the tap, the river or even mineral water, from those bought at the supermarket, ends up forming undesirable residues, such as limestone.

The additive, in turn, is essential to prevent corrosion and also raises the boiling of the coolant – reducing the risk of the engine “boiling”. It also has antifreeze properties, something that, in practice, will hardly be useful in most of the Brazilian territory.

It is worth mentioning that you should never open the reservoir, also known as an expansion vessel, with the engine still hot – the liquid and gases heated and under pressure can cause serious burns.

After the engine has cooled down, open the cover slowly and carefully by pressing it down lightly and turning it counterclockwise.

If the engine overheats due to lack of liquid, take extra care when opening the lid and add the demineralized water and the additive slowly and in small amounts – this prevents thermal shock, capable of cracking the engine block.

As for the level, it must be between the maximum and minimum markings on the reservoir.

2 – ‘Hold’ the car with the clutch

Keeping the car stationary on a slope by dosing the accelerator and clutch pedal is harmful practice. Image: Almeida Rocha/Folha Image

Dosing the clutch and accelerator pedals on an incline to keep the vehicle stationary is a skillful practice that many drivers take pride in.

However, if you do this often, you can prepare your pocket.

“In this case, there is a severe slippage in the contact between the plateau and the disk and this causes a very premature wear, significantly reducing the useful life of these components”, warns Everton Lopes, mentor in combustion energy at SAE Brasil.

The ideal, he recommends, is to use the handbrake on the climb before starting the vehicle.

“Doing so not only saves clutch components but also brings more safety.”

3 – Driving on the ‘toothless’

Putting the gear in neutral on the mountain descent does not save fuel and brings the risk of an accident Image: Folhapress

A habit that many believe to be beneficial is walking on the “toothless”, due to the expectation of saving fuel.

The practice, in fact, does not make the car drink less and still compromises safety, as well as being capable of causing damage to the transmission assembly.

“Putting the gear in neutral actually makes the car use more fuel than if it were in gear. The injection system is factory calibrated to go into low fuel mode as soon as you take your foot off the accelerator, with the vehicle in gear. This makes the engine only receive the necessary amount of fuel to keep it running”, explains Edson Orikassa, executive director of the AEA (Brazilian Association of Automotive Engineering).

Especially on a hill descent, putting the gear in neutral or neutral poses a risk of accidents. “With free traction wheels, you end up overloading the brakes, which can overheat, losing efficiency”, explains the specialist.

Camilo Adas, president of the executive board of SAE Brasil, adds: “Leaving the car running in neutral and putting it in gear while the vehicle is still moving can even damage one or more gears of the transmission”, warns the engineer.

4 – Ignore engine break-in

Renault says in the Sandero 2020 manual not to exceed 130 km/h in the first 1,000 km Image: Murilo Góes/UOL

There are people who buy a brand new car and think that breaking in the engine is a thing of the past and start accelerating at high rpm.

However, many brands, not to mention most, still bring guidelines in the manual to not abuse the accelerator pedal during the first few kilometers of use.

Thus, the engine is not as stressed until the internal components are adjusted and it reaches the ideal level of operation – with increased performance and reduced fuel consumption.

The Renault Sandero manual brings this recommendation.

“Until you reach the first 1,000 km, do not exceed 130 km/h in the highest gear shift or 3,000 to 3,500 rpm. However, only after about 3,000 km will your vehicle deliver its full performance”.

5 – Install hitch on unauthorized vehicle

Chevrolet Onix, Onix Plus and Tracker are not able to receive a trailer hitch Image: Roberto Assunção/Folhapress

Many are unaware, but there are vehicle models that simply cannot be hitched to use a trailer or “carretinha”.

This information can be found in the owner’s manual.

Chevrolet Onix, Onix Plus and Tracker, for example, fall into this group.

The booklet that accompanies the three General Motors cars leaves no doubt in the section that addresses towing another vehicle. It brings a warning sign accompanied by the word “danger” and the following sentence:

“This vehicle is not capable of receiving a rear hitch and, therefore, pulling trailers”.

This is because these cars are not capable of pulling other vehicles.

The previous generation Toyota Corolla, sold until 2019 in the country, also has this limitation.

When a certain car is able to be hitched, the maximum traction load is stated in the manual, as well as the location on the chassis where the equipment must be installed.

Want to read more about the automotive world and talk to us about it? Join our Facebook group! A place for discussion, information and exchange of experiences among car lovers. You can also follow our coverage on Instagram of UOL Carros.